Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dead at 41

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Nick Carter's family is navigating another tragic loss of a loved one.

The Backstreet Boys member's sister Bobbie Jean "B.J." Carter has died at age 41, more than one year after the passing of their brother Aaron Carter, according to multiple reports. The cause of her death was not revealed.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean," her mom, Jane Carter, told TMZ in a statement, "and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."

Bobbie Jean, who lived in Florida, was preceded in death by Aaron, who died at age 34 in November 2022 after accidentally drowning in his bathtub and after taking medications such as alprazolam (Xanax), sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012 at age 25, and dad Bob Carter, who passed away at 64 in 2017.

"I'm deeply sad today," Melanie Martin, mother of Aaron's son Prince Carter, 2, wrote on her Instagram Stories. "RIP."