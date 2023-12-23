How Tori Spelling Is Crushing Her "Single Mom Christmas"

Watch : Tori Spelling Shares SHOCKING Details of Son's Surgery

Tori Spelling is single all the way this holiday season.

As the Beverly Hills, 90210 star prepares to celebrate her first Christmas as a single mom following her split from estranged husband Dean McDermott and amid an overall challenging year for their family, she's finally tacking off a major part of her to-do list: Buying those Christmas presents.

"It's December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas," Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories. "5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do. Missed the @amazon prime cut off. Now I'll have to brave the mall alone."

The 50-year-old added, "Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023," adding a laughing emoji.

The 50-year-old shared her post more than a week after she revealed that her and Dean's eldest child, Liam, 16, underwent foot surgery after falling down the stairs more than a month prior.

"It's going to be a long journey," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 14, "but we take it day by day."