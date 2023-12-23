How Tori Spelling Is Crushing Her "Single Mom Christmas"

Tori Spelling is single all the way this holiday season.
As the Beverly Hills, 90210 star prepares to celebrate her first Christmas as a single mom following her split from estranged husband Dean McDermott and amid an overall challenging year for their family, she's finally tacking off a major part of her to-do list: Buying those Christmas presents.
"It's December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas," Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories. "5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do. Missed the @amazon prime cut off. Now I'll have to brave the mall alone."
The 50-year-old added, "Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023," adding a laughing emoji.
The 50-year-old shared her post more than a week after she revealed that her and Dean's eldest child, Liam, 16, underwent foot surgery after falling down the stairs more than a month prior.
"It's going to be a long journey," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 14, "but we take it day by day."
Tori revealed Liam's injury weeks after he was absent from a recent family outing to kick off the holiday season. The actress had brought her and Dean's younger children Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, to the star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles Dec. 1.
"Jingle Ball 2023 … Music , Kiddos, and Sequins OH MY!" Tori later wrote on Instagram. "My kids and friends and family had the BEST time this past weekend! Thank you for everything @iheartradio @iheartjingleball you made a pre teen girl, teen girl, and moms dream come true seeing @oliviarodrigo. After a challenging 2023 it was everything to see Olivia! She's been our anthem and music champion thru this time. We sang our hearts out to her."
The event marked Tori's first red carpet event for Tori since June, when she and her now-ex attended the Stand for Kids Gala with their four youngest kids. It was the last time the former couple, who split earlier this year after 17 years of marriage, stepped out together.
Several months ago, Tori and their children had moved out of their family home after discovering what she had said was an "extreme mold problem" that made them ill. In November, Dean spoke out about the breakdown of his marriage to his ex for the first time, in a DailyMail.com interview. He also revealed to the outlet that he had sought treatment for alcohol addiction at a rehab facility this past summer.
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he said. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."
