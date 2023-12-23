Love Story Actor Ryan O'Neal's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Ryan O'Neal died after a long battle with heart disease.

According to a death certificate shared by The Blast on Dec. 23, the Love Story actor's passing on Dec. 8 was caused by congestive heart failure. The document also shows that for years prior to his death at 82, Ryan suffered from cardiomyopathy, which can lead to heart failure, as it reduces the ability of the heart muscle to pump blood.

Patrick O'Neal, one of the star's four children, had announced the star's death the day he died. "This is the toughest thing I've ever had to say," the 56-year-old wrote on Instagram. "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us."

He added, "My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."