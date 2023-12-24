Lululemon’s End of Year Scores Are Here With $39 Leggings, $39 Belt Bags, and More Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that the Christmas and Hanukkah gift shopping is over, it's time to close out 2023 by treating yourself. The lululemon End of Year Scores are finally here with amazing prices on some of the brand's most sought-after items. You can end 2023 by splurging on some presents for yourself and setting yourself up for success on those 2024 New Year's resolutions with some activewear you can count on.
There is just one problem: the lululemon End Of Year Scores won't be here forever. If you want it, shop it. Don't let your favorite items sell out. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved finds from the annual shopping event.
lululemon Mini Belt Bag
Carry this belt bag on those days when you just need the essentials. This mini bag has enough room for your phone, keys, and other small must-haves. It is available in several colors.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
If you think all leggings are the same, think again. There is nothing like the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant— one of the brand's most beloved styles. It's stretchy, comfortable, moisture-wicking and you'll want a pair in every color.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
If you adore your lululemon belt bag, the fleece version gives that cozy look and feel you'll be obsessed with. It comes in 3 colorways.
lululemon Cropped Define Jacket Ribbed Nulu
This zip-up is designed for the woman on the move, made from stretchy fabric that's buttery soft and sweat-wicking. There are many colors to choose from.
A shopper said, "Flew 12 hours and no wrinkles. It holds up well. Excellent for long flights. The material doesn't wrinkle."
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff
If you a puffer jacket is your favorite winter look, bring the trend to your accessories too. The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff is a winter must-have and it comes in 2 colors.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff
If you adore the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff, but you want some more storage, the 2L version is exactly what you've been looking for. There are 3 colors to choose from.
lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu
What bra? Get that bra-free feeling with this bra that feels weightless. It's perfect for chill days and yoga sessions since the fabric has 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking properties. There are 19 colorways.
lululemon Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Mittens
Bundle up in style with a pair of merino wool mittens. These have a foldover hood that allow you to use your phone while staying warm. You can get these in ivory, grey, and black.
lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Make your old hoodies jealous with the lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie. It's made from unbelievably soft scuba fabric that you'll want to wear every single day. There are lots of colorways to choose from.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Quilted Velour
Utility meets luxury with the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Quilted Velour, which also comes in black.
lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Perfect for those in-between temperatures, the lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is a wardrobe essential. It comes in 7 colors.
lululemon New Parent Backpack 17L
This set was thoughtfully designed for parents. It comes with a changing mat and a removable pouch. There are side pockets for water bottles or baby bottles. You can clip the backpack straps onto a stroller. The removable pouch can be worn as a crossbody bag.
lululemon Nulu Wide Reversible Headband
You essentially get 2 accessories in 1 with this reversible headband. This stretchy, sweat-wicking headband is an absolute necessity. It also comes in white.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length
Stay fresh, stay ready with the lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length, which is made from threads that reduce odor-causing bacteria between washes. It has all-over airflow that is incredibly breathable. The sleeves won't bunch up thanks to the thumbholes. There are 16 colorways to choose from.
lululemon Clippable Card Pouch
Clip this card pouch on your belt loop, tote bag, belt bag, or key chain for accessible storage. It's made from water-resistant fabric and it comes in 3 colors.
lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra
Fashion meets function with the lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra. Wear it when you're working out, chilling out, or going out. You can easily dress it up, for sure.
lululemon Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L
Keep your hands free and your style on-point with the lululemon Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L, which comes in 4 colors.
lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short
These shorts stay put without feeling tight. They are designed for running, made from breathable, quick-drying fabric. My favorite part: the hidden zip-up pocket.
lululemon Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe
Step into comfort with high-performance sneakers you can count on. They have a springy cushioning that helps you bounce back quickly and a molded heel that makes you feel secure, especially when you're running on uneven surfaces.
lululemon Align V-Neck Bra
Wrap yourself in buttery softness with the lululemon Align V-Neck Bra. It provides support and feels weightless at the same time. There are 11 colorways.
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is lululemon's most popular product?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
