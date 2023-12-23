Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Make Marvelous Appearance at Star-Studded Holiday Party

Watch : Chris Evans Makes Rare Comment About Wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans swapped out his red, white and blue suit for something more subdued.

The Captain America actor recently stepped out for a date night with wife Alba Baptista, who he wed in September, as they both attended Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost's star-studded holiday party in New York City on Dec. 21. It marked Chris and Alba's first major public appearance as a married couple.

For the festive occasion, held at The Flatiron Room, the Avengers actor sported a tan-colored trench coat layered over a black top and burgundy pants. Alba dressed to impress as well, wearing a vibrant red satin silk dress with a black trench coat and white scarf. The Warrior Nun actress accessorized with black pointed-toe heels and an effortless updo with two face-framing side bangs.

The two looked in newlywed bliss, as they were spotted holding hands and smiling throughout the evening.

Of course, that's not surprising considering Chris recently gushed over his relationship. "I got married," Chris told audiences at New York Comic Con Oct. 14. "It was really, really great."