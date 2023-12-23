Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Make Marvelous Appearance at Star-Studded Holiday Party

Chris Evans swapped out his red, white and blue suit for something more subdued.
The Captain America actor recently stepped out for a date night with wife Alba Baptista, who he wed in September, as they both attended Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost's star-studded holiday party in New York City on Dec. 21. It marked Chris and Alba's first major public appearance as a married couple.
For the festive occasion, held at The Flatiron Room, the Avengers actor sported a tan-colored trench coat layered over a black top and burgundy pants. Alba dressed to impress as well, wearing a vibrant red satin silk dress with a black trench coat and white scarf. The Warrior Nun actress accessorized with black pointed-toe heels and an effortless updo with two face-framing side bangs.
The two looked in newlywed bliss, as they were spotted holding hands and smiling throughout the evening.
Of course, that's not surprising considering Chris recently gushed over his relationship. "I got married," Chris told audiences at New York Comic Con Oct. 14. "It was really, really great."
Chris and Alba weren't the only pair to put their love on display at Scarlet and Colin's holiday party.
Other celebrity couples who attended the bash included Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.
Other stars spotted arriving at the party included Sarah Silverman, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Kieran Culkin and Bill Murray.
Keep reading to see Chris and Alba's festive night out with other stars: