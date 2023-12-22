British Teen Alex Batty Breaks His Silence After Disappearing for 6 Years

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Alex Batty is ready to tell his story after disappearing six years ago.

The British teenager—who went missing at age 11 during a 2017 trip to Spain with his mom Melanie, 43, and grandfather, David, 64—offered insight into his situation a week after he was found hitchhiking in France on Dec. 13.

"I've been lying to try and protect my mum and grandad but I realize that they're probably gonna get caught anyway," Alex, 17, told The Sun in an interview published Dec. 21. "I didn't get lost. I knew exactly where I was going."

Alex explained he decided to return to Britain because he grew tired of his unstable living conditions.

"I realized it wasn't a great way to live for my future," the teen noted. "Moving around. No friends, no social life. Working, working, work and not studying. That's the life I imagined I would be leading if I were to stay with my mum."