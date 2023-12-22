Ariana Grande Gives a Cute Nod to Boyfriend Ethan Slater With Her Holiday Decorations

Watch : Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Step Out for DATE NIGHT

Ariana Grande's sweet gesture for boyfriend Ethan Slater was wicked good.

The pop star, who began dating her Wicked costar earlier this year, recently shared a carousel of images to Instagram that highlighted some of her holiday festivities. In one photo, however, Ariana, 30, gave a subtle nod to Ethan after displaying a Spam can ornament on a wall Christmas tree.

"Nah the spam on the tree is crazy," one Instagram follower commented, while another added, "THE SPAM."

As for why the canned meat referenced the 31-year-old actor? Well, he's currently starring in the Broadway revival of Spamalot as The Historian/Prince Herbert.

In fact, the "7 Rings" singer hasn't shied away from showing her support for Ethan. On Halloween, Ariana attended the first night of previews of Spamalot in New York City, donning a crown from the musical and holding up a playbill. The Grammy winner also looked smitten, as she was seen leaving the theater with a huge smile on her face.