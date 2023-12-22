Ariana Grande Gives a Cute Nod to Boyfriend Ethan Slater With Her Holiday Decorations

Ariana Grande's sweet gesture for boyfriend Ethan Slater was wicked good.
The pop star, who began dating her Wicked costar earlier this year, recently shared a carousel of images to Instagram that highlighted some of her holiday festivities. In one photo, however, Ariana, 30, gave a subtle nod to Ethan after displaying a Spam can ornament on a wall Christmas tree.
"Nah the spam on the tree is crazy," one Instagram follower commented, while another added, "THE SPAM."
As for why the canned meat referenced the 31-year-old actor? Well, he's currently starring in the Broadway revival of Spamalot as The Historian/Prince Herbert.
In fact, the "7 Rings" singer hasn't shied away from showing her support for Ethan. On Halloween, Ariana attended the first night of previews of Spamalot in New York City, donning a crown from the musical and holding up a playbill. The Grammy winner also looked smitten, as she was seen leaving the theater with a huge smile on her face.
A few weeks later, the couple enjoyed a fun-filled date night at Gutenberg! The Musical! at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City. While attending the Broadway play on Nov. 12, the two even popped backstage and chatted with stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.
While the pair has mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, a source close to Ariana previously told E! News they are "really good for each other."
The "Thank U, Next" singer's new romance comes less than a year after she and Dalton Gomez filed for divorce following two years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, the exes cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.
"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," an insider told E! News at the time. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."
Later that month, multiple outlets reported that Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 16-month-old son with. However, a source at the time told E! News that he and Ariana were "both separated before they got together."