25 Genius Products Under $20 You Need to Solve All Sorts of Winter Inconveniences

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Don't get us wrong, we're big fans of winter. It truly is the most wonderful time of year, from shopping incredible seasonal sales from top-rated brands like Madewell & Anthropologie to planning our glamorous 'fits (& kissable lips) for New Year's Eve. There's a whole lot to enjoy during the holly jolly season, but let's be real: Winter ain't all sunshine and rainbows, metaphorically and literally. From the colder temperatures that make our joints ache to dry air that cracks our hands & feet, there are a handful of inconveniences that come around only during this time of year and can dim the magic of the holiday season just a tad.
Well, we're here to bring back that light just in time for the new year, because you deserve to start off 2024 on the right, happy foot. We brainstormed, did the research, and scoured through Amazon to find the best problem-solving products for all your winter-related problems, big or small. Hate stumbling around in the dark during early mornings & midnight potty breaks? Motion sensor lights will fix that. Dry air making your hands cracked and irritated? Try this top-rated hand cream with 56,400+ five-star Amazon reviews. Cold weather making your arthritis act up & your wrists sore? Bam, compression gloves. For any cold season trouble you've got, we've got a solution.
So, don't let the winter blues get you down, and let's shop, shop, shop!
Amir Upgraded Motion Sensor Light - Pack of 6
As you've probably realized by now (& every morning/evening this season), the dark nights have been longer. That means more time spent stumbling around in the dark when we get up in the middle of the night for a quick potty break or wake up in the morning to get ready for the day ahead of us. These motion sensor lights are here to help save you from a tumble or stubbed toe, featuring an aut-on function within 10 feet and an auto-off after 15 seconds of no detected motion. They only turn on when it's dark and motion is detected, and they're simple to install (just stick them on wherever you like).
GroTheory Door Draft Stopper - Pack of 2
Keep the warm in and the cold out with these handy door draft stoppers with 15,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon. Made from flexible yet durable silicone material, these self-adhesive stoppers are designed with triple layers to effectively reduce noise, prevent dust from entering through the door, and keep your interior space quiet, clean & cozy.
Holikme Weighted Door Draft Stopper - 36 inches
Alternatively, you can opt for these weighted door draft stoppers, which are easy to hook & loop on your door and hang away when not in use. Their large size meets the measurements of most doors, and they can help reduce noise while blocking out cold and dust from outside (plus insects that are also looking for a warmer place to crawl around in than the chilly exterior environment).
XFasten Transparent Door and Window Weather Stripping Tape
If your windows are also letting in a bit of a draft, seal them up with this transparent tape. Made from weather-resistant materials designed to withstand extreme temperatures, moisture & UV exposure, this tape offers an airtight solution for your windows and doors. Once the winter passes, the insulation tape removes cleanly to leave your windows free from residue.
Gorilla Waterproof Patch & Seal Tape
Wind isn't the only thing to worry about weather-wise during winter. If you've been fighting against ceiling and wall leaks due to rain and snow, this waterproof patch & seal tape is a small-cost, big-impact fix that is more effective and requires less effort than placing an old bucket under the leak & constantly monitoring it. It has an extra-thick adhesive layer and UV-resistant backing that durably conforms to the surface to repair holes, cracks, gaps & tears and effectively seals out air, water & moisture.
8sanlione Car Rearview Mirror Wiper
If you park your car outside, you probably know the struggle of dealing with condensation on your car every morning; you swear that you'll remember to bring a towel the next day, but you inevitably forget to do so amid the chaos of getting ready on time & are forced to wipe down your mirrors with your sleeve (leaving you cold, wet & miserable). If you relate to this struggle (please tell us it's not just us), this car rearview mirror wiper is an absolute lifesaver. Its small size is perfect for storing in your car, and it easily expands for extended reach so you don't have to strain to reach the passenger side mirror. The layered brush head removes water or fog in a single swipe, leaving no trace or scratch.
AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper
If you're dealing with a more solid & stubborn form of water on your car this winter, this dual snow brush & ice scraper is the perfect car accessory for you. Use the integrated knuckls to break up ice and then easily scrape it away; for snow that's piled on your windows and roof of your car, use the snow brush to gently sweep it away. The brush is designed with a polished bristle head that protects the paint and prevents scratches, according to the brand.
Vaanmirr Car Sun Visor Vanity Mirror
If your morning commute used to be the time for you to put on the finishing touches of your makeup, it's become 10 times harder with the delayed sunrise. Not to mention, there's the whole struggle of using your phone's flashlight to check your reflection in your car mirror before a dinner date or even before heading into the convenience store for a late-night snack. This car vanity mirror is the solution you never knew you needed, with glare-free LED light bars that are natural, soft, and even on your face. You can even switch between three light colors and dim the lights according to your preferences!
Huonul Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights
If you're an early bird who always makes sure to have enough time to get ready at home but not enough light to do your best work during the winter, you'll love this lighted tabletop vanity mirror. Featuring 21 built-in LED bulbs and three magnification panels, this mirror is the ultimate tool for making sure your makeup turns out flawless each and every time, no guess work needed.
Fralosha Women's Slipper Sock
Get cozy to the max with these slipper socks, which feature anti-silp soles for safety and are made from oh-so-soft velvety material. These are undoubtedly a step above just wearing the first pair of socks you can find in your drawer, both look-wise and feel-wise.
Maylisacc Winter Knit Beanie Hat, Neck Warmer Scarf, and Touch Screen Gloves
If you're looking for an extra bundle of cozy, this beanie, neck warmer & gloves trio is the answer to your cold weather dilemma. The stretchy, cable-knit yarn features a soft, fluffy fleece lining layer to keep you warm, and the super versatile set can be worn with nearly any cold weather 'fit you've got planned. Plus, the gloves are touchscreen-compatible!
Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer
This may be the most stylish hand warmer we've ever seen. It's as practical as it is chic, taking less than two minutes to heat up and staying warm for up to three to four hours on a full charge, according to the brand. It warms up on both sides and is super portable, making it perfect for stashing in your purse or in your pocket for everyday use.
Geniani Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifier
This tiny-but-mighty mist humidifier offers up to eight hours of operation on a single fill, along with two mist modes and an auto shut-off safety function. Your skin, nose, and throat will thank you for buying this humidifier with 26,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
One shopper called this a "Must have for winter travel," adding, "No more dry skin in hotel rooms in the winter! I used to run the shower unnecessarily because the dry air burned my eyes and made my nose bleed. Now I run this humidifier on my nightstand in the hotel and I sleep comfortably. It's super quiet, like a gentle hiss. Super easy to use. Only drawback is it didn't come with an adapter. Luckily I have a bunch of old ones (thanks, apple) that worked just fine."
Cold Kicker Shower Steamers Aromatherapy - Pack of 10
Or, if you're looking to clear up your sinuses or stop an oncoming cold in its tracks, try these Cold Kicker shower steamers. They're made with an invigorating aromatherapy blend of peppermint and eucalpytus oil that will have you breathing easy and feeling relaxed.
Aquaphor Moisturizing Lip Balm Multipack
I've tried quite a number of lip balms over the years, but I always end up coming back to the tried-and-true Aquaphor lip balms. This multipack includes two regular Lip Repair Sticks and two Lip Repair Sticks with SPF, making them perfect for keeping at home, in the car, in your purse & more. The formula is clinically proven to relieve dryness and soothe chapped, cracked lips, and it includes nourishing ingredients like shea butter.
Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Warmer
If your coffee or tea gets too cold too fast these days, let us introduce you to this innovative 19-watt mug warmer. The heating plate is covered with a layer of thermal conductive glass to protect against the occasional spill, and it even doubles as a candle warmer.
Dr. Frederick's Original Arthritis Compression Gloves for Women & Men
If the colder temperatures have your joints acting up, these compression gloves are here to help. Designed to reduce swelling and soothe joints, the fingerless gloves are made from breathable fabric so you can answer emails, texts, and more without discomfort.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I have used these gloves for over three years. They are perfect for my needs. I have both arthritis in my hands and fingers, year round and contracture of the hand in the winter months. I wear them as needed throughout the day, and always during at night during the winter months. They allow me to continue to do needlework, paint, hold books and cellphones without resorting to pain meds. They wash and wear easily."
Suxio Light Therapy Lamp
This portable light therapy lamp is equipped with three Lux modes (4,000; 7,000; 10,000) that gradually increase to the memory level from weak to strong. You can choose from three timer settings, and it comes with a 49-inch USB cable and a stand whose angle can be adjusted for the optimal position.
ProCIV Steam Eye Masks for Dry Eyes - Pack of 16
Experiencing dry, irritated, and fatigued eyes this winter? These self-warming eye masks are designed to help promote blood circulation, comfort the skin around your eyes, and deliver soothing relief to your eyes in just a few steps (& without a microwave).
According to one Amazon shopper who called these masks an "Instant spa treatment," "I have now bought them twice and give them to my friends who in turn, have bought them. I have severe dry eyes and these are perfect. I put it on before I go to bed. They are comfortable and about a minute after putting on, the heat starts and it's just right. This is a destresser, relaxer and great for dry eyes. I don' wake up with watery eyes anymore."
Lasko MyHeat Personal Mini Space Heater for Home
Whether your office is inexplicably blasting the air conditioning even during winter or your desk at home is a few temperatures too chilly, this mini space heater is just what you need to keep you comfortable year-round. At six inches tall, this cute electric heater takes up minimal desktop space and is super easy to use with just a flip of the switch.
Pro Acme Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
With the sun clocking in later and clocking out earlier than us, it effectively means we're spending more time driving in darkness and facing blinding lights from other cars on the road. This can be dangerous if the light glares affect your eyesight while driving, making these polarized night sunglasses a great investment. The lenses are designed to help with glare and reduce eye strain, according to the brand, and the frame is designed with lightweight spring hinges and comfortable rubber nose pads.
Chrleisure Women's Winter Warm Fleece Lined Leggings
The weather may be colder, but that doesn't mean your favorite skirts and dresses have to just collect dust until spring. These genius leggings are fully lined with warm, soft fleece, making them perfect for any winter activities you have in mind. The high-rise waist also provides good support for your tummy, keeping you looking snatched and feeling cozy all day long.
Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo for Scalp Build-Up Control
With colder temperatures and drier air, flaky scalp and dandruff are common conditions to be struggling with — but this won't apply to you, because this Neutrogena shampoo is here to save the day (& your scalp). It contains 3% salicylic acid to help combat scalp build-up, and let me tell you, it works. A dermatologist recommended this shampoo to me a few years back, and it's been a staple in my haircare routine since; I always make sure to have an extra on hand so I never run out, because I can tell a difference in my scalp's condition when I don't use it. It's that effective.
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
This hand cream has 56,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's clear why. The concentrated cream works to heal, relieve, soothe, and repair extremely dry, cracked hands by creative a protective layer on the skin's surface that locks in moisture and keeps your skin hydrated.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I bought this because I work with a lot of soaps and solvents in my daily job, and my hands were cracking and bleeding all the time. No other moisturizer had worked. After a week of using this, my hands aren't just healed--they're actually soft and smooth. The texture is a little tacky at times so I primarily put it on before bed, but that's enough. Excellent product, 100% will buy more when it runs out."
Foot Cure Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt
Soothe your cracked, dry soles with this top-rated foot soak. Made from natural and organic ingredients, including Dead Sea salt, Epsom salt, tea tree, eucalyptus, rosemary, peppermint, chamomile & more, this bath soak targets stubborn calluses, dry skin, irritations & more. We love that it's not made with any harsh chemicals, fillers, or additives, meaning it'll get the job done without irritating sensitive skin.
