The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Has Jaw-Dropping 60% Discounts on SKIMS, Kate Spade, Spanx, More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all shoppers. The sale you've been waiting for is finally here— the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale with jaw-dropping deals on your favorite fashion brands, including Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, Free People, UGG, and Kate Spade. Step up your fitness with discounts on activewear from Nike, Alo, Spanx, adidas, and Zella. Pamper yourself with makeup and skincare deals on top brands including Peter Thomas Roth, MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, and NuFACE.
You get amazing prices, free shipping, and there's no promo code needed. I just have one warning: shop now or someone else will. Your favorites will sell out if you don't act quickly. There are tons of items on sale at Nordstrom. If you need help narrowing down your options, here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved finds.
The Best Nordstrom Deals- SKIMS, Free People, Alo, and More
Benefit Cosmetics Nice List Lashes Mascara Set
Find your new favorite mascara with a bundle of Benefit's top mascaras. The set has Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara, Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, and Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara.
SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
You need one of these bodysuits in each color. They sculpt, hold you in, and lift you up in all the right places. Wear it as your top or layer it under your go-to blazers and sweaters. The material is so incredibly soft that you'll never want to wear your old bodysuits ever again.
Free People Adella Frilled Chemise
One of Free People's most popular styles is on sale for 55% off. This is a look that will always be on-trend and you can style it in so many ways.
Clinique Ultimate Makeup Set
This bundle has 2 limited-edition makeup looks with Clinique's top-selling products, including High Impact Mascara, High Impact Easy Liquid Eye Liner, Eye + Cheek Palette, a palette featuring All About Eyeshadow, Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick, Take The Day Off Makeup Remover, and more.
MAC Cosmetics Lips By The Dozen Mini Lipstick Set
Have an obsession with MAC lipstick? Who doesn't? The colors are gorgeously pigmented, long-lasting, and non-feathering. This set is the ultimate dream with 12 mini lipsticks available at a 62% discount.
MAC Cosmetics Merry Matte Full Size Prep + Set Set
The MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray is one of those holy grail products. You can use this spray on bare skin for hydration, before makeup as a primer, after getting ready to lock in your look, and throughout the day for spritzes of hydration. In addition to refreshing your skin, the formula has soothing ingredients, like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. This spray is an absolute classic and a total game-changer. Your makeup will not move when you use this setting spray— even when you're sweating in the summer. Pair it with a shine-controlling primer for long-lasting makeup.
SPANX The Perfect Pant Ankle Joggers
Get the comfort of leggings and the look of pants with these incredible flattering joggers.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette
You'll want to rock the SKIMS Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette every day because it's made from ultra-soft, comfortable fabric. Nordstrom has 5 colorways.
Free People We the Free All Nighter Long Sleeve Surplice Crop Top
Look cozy and look sophisticated in a billowy, long sleeve top. Dress it up or dress it down, it works. You can also get it in black.
The North Face Polartec 100 Fleece Crop Jacket
Experience unparalleled warmth and comfort with The North Face Polartec 100 Fleece Crop Jacket, which also comes in blue.
SKIMS Disco Pants
Give your basic pants a break and get your shine on with the SKIMS Disco Pants. They're special, stretchy, and available in several colors.
Free People Cutting Edge Cotton Cable Sweater
Add a touch of cozy to your look with the Free People Cutting Edge Cotton Cable Sweater, which comes in lots of colors.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
You'll feel like you're wearing cozy PJs while you look incredibly chic in this heavenly, stretchy dress, which comes in a ton of colors.
Kate Spade Medium Sam Icon East West Crossbody Bag
Channel the 90s with a bright, green crossbody bag from Kate Spade.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes
SKIMS came through with bralettes that are comfortable and supportive. These 2-packs come in 2 color combinations.
Kate Spade Medium Katy Wicker Shoulder Bag
Don't miss this 60% discount on a classic Kate Spade bag that will be on-trend for decades to come.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas
Experience luxury every day with the endlessly comfortable Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas. There are several colorway to choose from.
Steve Madden Gretta Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Minidress
Exude effortless style in a turtleneck mini dress, which comes in many colors.
NuFACE TRINITY+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Routine Set
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Trinity. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
Moon x Kendall Jenner Vanilla Mint Teeth Whitening Pen
This product is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."
A customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better... Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before"
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Deliver intense moisture, an opulent glow, and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this mask, according to the brand.
When is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale starts on December 23, 2023 with major deals through January 1, 2024.
Is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale happening in stores?
You can shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale online and in stores. You can also choose the buy online, pick up in store option if you don't feel like waiting for shipping.
How often is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
As the same suggests, the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale happens twice a year, usually in December and May.
What brands are on sale during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
There are lots of brands on sale, but some of the most popular brands include SKIMS, UGG, Free People, Kate Spade, and Peter Thomas Roth.
How much is Nordstrom shipping?
Nordstrom always has free standard shipping and free returns. If you need your order faster, there are expedited shipping options. You can also order online and pick up your order at your local store.
If you're still shopping, check out these plus-size New Year's Eve outfits under $50.