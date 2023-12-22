Beyoncé Makes Flawless Surprise Appearance at Renaissance Film Premiere in Brazil

Watch : Beyoncé Stuns in Surprise Appearance in Brazil

Look around, everybody—well, is not on mute.

And who can blame them: Beyoncé gave fans in Brazil the surprise of a lifetime when she appeared at a Dec. 21 event celebrating a screening of her Renaissance film at a convention center in Salvador, Bahia.

While gracing the stage in a stunning silver sequined dress, the "Flawless" singer stepped to the mic and attempted to complete her infamous "Energy" mute challenge not once, but twice—only for the audience to fail both times due to their overwhelming excitement.

However, the response from the crowd, as seen in videos posted to social media, prompted a small laugh from the Grammy winner. Queen Bey also went on to explain to those present why she couldn't miss the opportunity to fly in and bless her fans with her energy.

"I came because I love you so much," the 42-year-old gushed in a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dec. 22. "It was very important to me to be here, right here in Bahia."