Beyoncé Makes Flawless Surprise Appearance at Renaissance Film Premiere in Brazil

Look around, everybody—well, is not on mute.
And who can blame them: Beyoncé gave fans in Brazil the surprise of a lifetime when she appeared at a Dec. 21 event celebrating a screening of her Renaissance film at a convention center in Salvador, Bahia.
While gracing the stage in a stunning silver sequined dress, the "Flawless" singer stepped to the mic and attempted to complete her infamous "Energy" mute challenge not once, but twice—only for the audience to fail both times due to their overwhelming excitement.
However, the response from the crowd, as seen in videos posted to social media, prompted a small laugh from the Grammy winner. Queen Bey also went on to explain to those present why she couldn't miss the opportunity to fly in and bless her fans with her energy.
"I came because I love you so much," the 42-year-old gushed in a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dec. 22. "It was very important to me to be here, right here in Bahia."
As the "Formation" singer noted, "The Renaissance is about freedom. It's about beauty, joy, resilience, everything that you are about and I'm so honored to be here and so happy to see your beautiful faces. I love you so much. Thank you for all of your support for so many years."
Noting that they are truly Alien Superstars in their own right, she added, "There's nobody like y'all. You are one of one. Number one and the only one, Bahia!"
The singer's surprise appearance comes just days after she revealed her film, which debuted nationwide on Dec. 1, is set to be released internationally. It's an exciting confirmation that came after fans broke
their souls her website when they caught wind of an announcement.
"Okay, okay, ya'll didn't have to break my website," she says in a Dec. 19 Instagram video, before naming the countries her film would debut in soon. "But I told ya'll, the Renaissance is not over."
But no need move out the way. Keep reading to relive Beyoncé's stunning tour looks.