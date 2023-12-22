RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Farrah Moan Comes Out as Transgender

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

Farrah Moan has never felt freer.

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum—who competed on season nine of the competition series and on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season four—recently came out as transgender and opened up about living her most authentic self.

"In 2019, unbeknownst to my following, that's when I had made the decision to live my life as a woman," Farrah said on the Dec. 21 episode of Maddy Morphosis' Give It to Me Straight podcast. "It was forever-coming. The times in my life where I tried to suppress my trans identity, it was because I felt if I ever did it, I would never be on Drag Race, I'd never be successful, I'd never be able to have a job."

After years of doing drag and being recognized for her transformations, Farrah says she feared coming out as trans would hinder her success.

"I think what my breaking point was, where I could not take it anymore, was having a male persona felt more like drag than having to do drag," the 30-year-old shared. "That was when I couldn't do it anymore."