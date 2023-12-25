These Kate Spade Bags Are $48 & More, Get Them Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whatever you're celebrating (or not celebrating) today, there are a few things that could make it a little merrier. Some smudge-proof lipstick and a sculpting wand for my face come to mind, or…some great holiday deals from Kate Spade. We're talking crossbody bags, shoulder bags, and more, in so many colors and sizes. If you've forgotten anyone on your list, or just want to treat yourself (you deserve it), now is the time to act.
There's a sparkly crossbody to compliment your sparkly NYE outfit and a scalloped crossbody that will be perfect for spring. For those with a love for florals, there's a crossbody decked out in delicate roses. If you're looking for an everyday bag, there's a soft leather crossbody with a tassel zipper. Most of these bags are $249 and more, but you can score them for as low as $59. Plus, you can use code EXTRA30 for an extra 30% off sales styles. And like all Kate Spade bags, they're effortlessly chic and will pair with any wardrobe.
So wherever you are, and whatever you're doing, take a moment and head over to Kate Spade. Tis the sale season, but not for much longer. Start loading up that cart now.
Tinsel Small Dome Crossbody
Glitter up any NYE fit with the Tinsel Small Dome Crossbody. It comes in Black, Rose Gold, Deep Cherry and Parisian Navy, and one reviewer reported, "This is perfect for an elegant night out! It works, also, for a less formal evening." Plus, it's $200 off the original price with code EXTRA30.
Dana Small Flap Crossbody
If you're looking for a bag that goes with every outfit, the Dana Small Flap Crossbody is it. You can grab it in Enchanted Green, Black and Rose Smoke, and this fan raved, "I find myself using the bag every day! I love it so much!" It's also only $69, so you kind of have to get it.
Emmie Flap Crossbody
Made of beautiful pebbled leather, the Emmie Flap Crossbody may just become your next go-to bag for everything. It's the perfect size for going out or for just running errands, and it comes in Rose Smoke, Black, Enchanted Green and Quill Grey. Oh, and it's 70%, which is pretty good, too.
Glimmer Oval Camera Bag
When you're only going out with your essentials, you'll need the Glimmer Oval Camera Bag. It can fit your phone, keys and cards, plus it's available in Gold, Festive Teal, Mitten Pink and Black. The sparkly finish adds some bling to any wardrobe and the $62 price tag can't be beat.
Dana Small Flap Crossbody
You can't help but smile when you look at the Dana Small Flap Crossbody that's covered in delicate roses. It'll add a touch of spring to any outfit and the $69 price tag might make you smile even more.
Glimmer Glitter Shoulder Bag
Glitter, sparkle and shine with this shoulder bag. It comes in Mitten Pink, Lunar Light and Black, and features an adjustable strap. This shopper noted, "Perfect size for cellphone, makeup and keys. Party perfect accessory, elegant and convenient."
Gemma Crossbody
The scalloped edge on the flap and vibrant yellow color are what elevate the Gemma Crossbody. It's also available in Rose Smoke and Polished Blue, and features a removable chain strap so you can use it as a crossbody or clutch. This reviewer reported, "I will be taking this to all 3 of the weddings I have this summer and on my cruise in February. I can also carry it in a tote bag as my wallet."
Sadie Crossbody
Made of soft leather, the Sadie Crossbody is the everyday bag you've been looking for. You can also get it in Black, Chalk Pink, Sapphire Ice, Quartz Pink and Platinum Grey, for 73% off the $259 price tag. This fan glowed, "Great purse! Not too small, just right! My Goldilocks purse."
Flash Glitter Crossbody
Available in Grey, Black, Cherrywood and Pink, the Flash Glitter Crossbody is the perfect hint of sparkle for walking the dog or going out to dinner. Plus, you can get this $279 bag for just $55.30.
Looking to get a little cozier this winter? Then snuggle up with the gingerbread girl aesthetic.