Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Addresses Criticism After Saying He's the "Catch" in Their Marriage

Watch : Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Get Married Again!

Jonathan Owens made it clear his relationship with Simone Biles is golden.

The NFL star, who tied the knot with the Olympian in April, recently addressed the criticism he's been facing for saying he was the "catch" in his marriage.

"Unbothered," Jonathan captioned his Dec. 21 Instagram post, alongside outtakes from his and Simone's second wedding in Mexico in May. "Just know we locked in over here."

As for what sparked the backlash in the first place? The Green Bay Packers player made some eyebrow-raising comments after candidly recounting how he met Simone during a Dec. 19 interview on The Pivot.

When co-host Channing Crowder asked Jonathan, "How in the hell did you pull Simone Biles," the athlete responded, "It's really how she pulled me."

The couple, who began dating in August 2020, matched on the dating app Raya. Jonathan admitted he "didn't know who she was" when they first connected, noting he "never really paid attention" to gymnastics.