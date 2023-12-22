Why Patrick Mahomes Says Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift “Match So Well”

Watch : Who Really Gave Taylor Swift a Ring for Her Birthday?

Patrick Mahomes is cheer captain of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is sharing insight into his teammate's romance, recalling when the singer and tight end decided their relationship no longer needed to be on the sidelines.

"He realized how cool of a person she was and she is," Patrick said in a preview for a Dec. 25 episode of CBS Mornings. "So, for us, I mean, there were a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she's part of the team."

And that team spirit extends to Patrick's wife Brittany too, who even has a special handshake with the "Bad Blood" singer. "It's cool that she's embraced Brittany," Patrick noted, "and they've built a friendship as well."

But above all, the NFL star is simply happy for his teammate.

"He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman," Patrick continued, "and it's been cool to interact with her because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see."