Why Patrick Mahomes Says Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift "Match So Well"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes detailed why he believes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make such a good team: "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now."

By Kisha Forde Dec 22, 2023
Taylor SwiftCelebritiesTravis KelcePatrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is cheer captain of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story. 

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is sharing insight into his teammate's romance, recalling when the singer and tight end decided their relationship no longer needed to be on the sidelines.

"He realized how cool of a person she was and she is," Patrick said in a preview for a Dec. 25 episode of CBS Mornings. "So, for us, I mean, there were a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she's part of the team."

And that team spirit extends to Patrick's wife Brittany too, who even has a special handshake with the "Bad Blood" singer. "It's cool that she's embraced Brittany," Patrick noted, "and they've built a friendship as well."

But above all, the NFL star is simply happy for his teammate.

"He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman," Patrick continued, "and it's been cool to interact with her because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see."

photos
Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

In fact, Patrick notes that he's gained a new perspective on the Grammy winner firsthand.

"I'm glad that she's the person that she is," he shared, "and that's why I think her and Travis match so well."

The insight into the couple's ongoing romance comes just days after Taylor made yet another game day appearance to support Travis—this time with her dad Scott Swift—as the Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

Keep reading for a look at how Taylor showed up for the game in style.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Father-Daughter Outing

Scott Swift joined daughter Taylor Swift and her friends Brittany Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife), Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim as the singer supported boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team played the New England Patriots Dec. 17, 2023. It marked the seventh time the singer has been spotted at one of the Chiefs star tight end's games.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

What a Play

Taylor and her squad cheer on the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dad & Me

Scott appears with his daughter and her squad.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hugs

Taylor and her dad exchange a hug in the VIP suite.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Power

Taylor, Brittany and Ashley cheer on the team.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Taylor and her squad root for the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Brittany chats with Taylor.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Squad Goals

The group enjoys the game.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

Taylor's boyfriend appears on the field.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together before kickoff.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bro Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together on the field

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Touchdown!

The Chiefs score!

