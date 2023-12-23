Amazon Influencers Share the Fashion Trends They’ll Be Rocking This New Year’s Eve

We interviewed these Amazon Influencers because we think you'll like their picks. These influencers mentioned are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New Year's Eve has the potential to be an exciting night. It can be a hopeful start to one year or a satisfying conclusion to another. And whether you're hitting the town or just hitting up your couch, you might want to bring some glam to the evening. But if you haven't nailed down your fit yet, or are waiting for inspiration, we have some good news. We spoke to a few Amazon influencers recently to find out what are the fashion trends they'll be wearing this New Year's Eve and what you should be adding to your cart.
The age-old question we posed to the fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencers was, "Sparkles, leather or feathers?" Without hesitation, Johnnybell Sanchez, Alyssa Lenore and Lexi Tobin told us, "Sparkles." But then Makho Ndlovu responded, "For Christmas I'm going sparkles, so I might have to do feathers for New Year's Eve." So the soft texture of feathers and the glitter and bling of sparkles might be just the look you've been searching for.
However, if you want to do it all, Anca Andor suggests, "How about a little bit of everything? I feel like that could be a really nice trio. You can do… maybe like leather and sparkles? I feel like those two do really really well together." Or do what Gregoria Reyes-Lou does, "I'm doing everything. I'm getting dressed every single day until the 1st. So I have metallics, sequins, all the things… gold, black, shimmer, pink, it's going to be super fun!"
So if you want to go straight sparkles or mix and match with feathers and leather, it's up to you. The night is yours! We've got leather miniskirts, feather capelets, sparkly makeup, and more, just scroll down for our best New Year's Eve trend picks that are all influencer-approved.
MANGOPOP High Waist Faux Leather Bodycon Mini Pencil Skirt
Available in several colors, and even a leopard print, this faux leather skirt hugs every curve of your body. It also has a nice amount of stretch, slits on the sides and one reviewer reported, "I got so many compliments when I wore this for a party. It's cute, comfortable, and sucks in your waist." And the price tag can't be beat.
LYANER Women's Mesh Dress 3-Piece Outfit with Cami Shorts
Fashion and style influencer, Alyssa Lenore told us, "Definitely sparkles." You can lean into your sparkly look with this three-piece outfit. It includes a cropped cami, slim fit shorts and a long-sleeve, glittery mesh dress that goes over it all. You can get it in 16 colors, including some non-sparkly options. One fan glowed, "The material is well-made and the dress is comfortable. I received so many compliments on this outfit. I can't wait to wear it again."
PrettyGuide Women's V-Neck Sequin Glitter Dress
More sparkles, you say? Well, okay. Available in 38 colors, this sequin V-neck dress is as shiny as the ball in Times Square. This shopper raved, "I absolutely love the color and sparkle of this dress! Loads of stretch, and very elegant looking."
Leggings Depot Women's High Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Let's change sparkly gears and take a look at these faux leather leggings. They come in 25 color options and they're machine-washable. Pair them with a glittery top and you've got a look that's Anca Andor-approved.
ZAKIA Ladies natural feather shawl
Since style influencer and media personality Makho Ndlovu did sparkles, she was planning on going with feathers for New Year's Eve. Grab her look with this feathered capelet that adds an elegant, textured touch to any outfit. It wraps around your shoulders with a ribbon and this user reported, "I didn't have a problem with any of the feathers falling out or it coming undone."
Cresay Women's Sequin Bomber Jacket
Wedding influencer Lexi Tobin told us, "Sparkles! I love sparkles." Add some glitter to your New Year's Eve outfit with this sequin bomber jacket. It comes in a few colors and sizes, and this shopper raved, "I've gotten SO many compliments on this jacket. It's so soft and comfortable on the inside and the sequence never falls off!"
CHRLEISURE Women's Sparkle Rhinestone Fishnets
Trendy mom and fitness influencer Johnnybell Sanchez gave us an enthusiastic, "Sparkles… yes!" Dazzle any room with these sparkly fishnet stockings. They're studded with rhinestones to catch the light and come in several colors and sizes.
GRACE KARIN Women's Sequin Dress
More sequins? No problem. This spaghetti strapped mini dress is loaded with sparkly sequins to create a jaw-dropping look. It comes in 23 colors and reviewers note that it's comfortable, too.
KANCY KOLE Women's Sequin Shrug Long Sleeve Open Front Cropped Bolero Jackets S-XXL
Sequins line this cropped bolero jacket, giving it a sparkly shimmer and the perfect glitter accent to any outfit. You'll match the ball in Times Square and get a ton of compliments, to boot.
JENIFISO Women's V Neck Short Sequin Dress
Romantic, sheer sleeves pair with a ribbon waist and sparkly flow to make this mini dress the perfect outfit for counting down to midnight. It's available in five colors and one fan called it "a showstopper."
MEICOLY Clear White Body Glitter
When we spoke to style influencer Gregoria Reyes-Lou, the first thing we noticed was her flawless, glittery makeup. She mentioned that she's going to do "all the things… gold, black, shimmer, pink," so we picked out this sparkly gel. It comes in a ton of colors and can be applied with a brush or your fingertips. The chunky glitter flakes make you shine from head to toe and easily wash off with soap and water.
KANCY KOLE Women's Sequin Jackets Open Front Blazer Jacket Casual Long Sleeve Sparkly Cardigan Coat with Pocket S-XXL
A sparkly blazer is a no brainer for New Year's Eve or any other day of the year, really. It's soft, has pockets and has a smooth lining. This fan glowed, "it looks fabulous and was just what I needed for the holiday party."
URBAN DECAY Moondust Liquid Glitter Eyeliner
Give yourself a sparkly cat eye with this glitter eyeliner. It dries quickly, is easy to apply and one reviewer raved, "Everyone noticed the sparkle which was the goal."
Winky Lux Glimmer Balm
This glimmer balm applies clear on your lips and then, according to the brand, responds to your skin's pH-levels and turns a sparkly shade of pink. Reviewers report that the color is perfect and doesn't leave your lips feeling sticky.
Rhinestone Feather Brooch Pin
Combine feathers and sparkles with this rhinestone pin. For less than $13 it can be the statement piece that your New Year's Eve outfit needs. One shopper remarked, "The stones are small and very sparkly, not large and obviously fake."
MTLEE Women Clutch Purse Rhinestone Jewelry Set, 4 Pieces
Sparkle from head to toe with this rhinestone jewelry set. It includes a sparkly clutch, choker, crystal bangle and a pair of dangle ear clips, that can elevate a more subdued outfit.
essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish
Add some sparkle to your hands with this glittery nail polish. It's made with a chip-resistant formula for long-lasting results and you can apply it on its own or over another solid color for a shimmery finish.
ABSOLEX Women Pointed Toe Rhinestone Ankle Booties
Every sparkly outfit starts from the ground up. These rhinestone ankle boots come in a variety of sparkly colors and sizes (including half sizes), and reviewers report that they're also comfortable.
Sexyasasii Women's V-Neck Mini Dress
This velvety skater dress has a V-neck, flowy skirt and just the right amount of sparkle. There are 12 color options and reviewers report that the fit is comfortable and stylish. Pair it with some bling and heels and you're good to go.
UNICORN SNOT Glitter Lip Gloss
What sparkly NYE roundup would be complete without some Unicorn Snot glitter lip gloss? It's lightweight, non-sticky and has a yummy cotton candy scent. Featured here is a silvery glitter, but you can also get it in purple, pink and other holographic colors.
Bling Bling Crystals Evening Clutch Bag
Covered in sparkly rhinestones, this glittery clutch will set a sparkly tone for your New Year's Eve. It's large enough to hold your essentials, according to reviewers, and includes a longer chain if you want to wear it as a crossbody.
