Amazon Influencers Share the Fashion Trends They’ll Be Rocking This New Year’s Eve

We interviewed these Amazon Influencers because we think you'll like their picks. These influencers mentioned are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

New Year's Eve has the potential to be an exciting night. It can be a hopeful start to one year or a satisfying conclusion to another. And whether you're hitting the town or just hitting up your couch, you might want to bring some glam to the evening. But if you haven't nailed down your fit yet, or are waiting for inspiration, we have some good news. We spoke to a few Amazon influencers recently to find out what are the fashion trends they'll be wearing this New Year's Eve and what you should be adding to your cart.

The age-old question we posed to the fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencers was, "Sparkles, leather or feathers?" Without hesitation, Johnnybell Sanchez, Alyssa Lenore and Lexi Tobin told us, "Sparkles." But then Makho Ndlovu responded, "For Christmas I'm going sparkles, so I might have to do feathers for New Year's Eve." So the soft texture of feathers and the glitter and bling of sparkles might be just the look you've been searching for.

However, if you want to do it all, Anca Andor suggests, "How about a little bit of everything? I feel like that could be a really nice trio. You can do… maybe like leather and sparkles? I feel like those two do really really well together." Or do what Gregoria Reyes-Lou does, "I'm doing everything. I'm getting dressed every single day until the 1st. So I have metallics, sequins, all the things… gold, black, shimmer, pink, it's going to be super fun!"

So if you want to go straight sparkles or mix and match with feathers and leather, it's up to you. The night is yours! We've got leather miniskirts, feather capelets, sparkly makeup, and more, just scroll down for our best New Year's Eve trend picks that are all influencer-approved.