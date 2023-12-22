TikToker Allison Kuch Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With NFL Star Issac Rochell

Watch : Inside NFL Star Isaac Rochell & Allison Kuch's Supportive Marriage

Allison Kuch and Issac Rochell are celebrating the addition of a tiny teammate.

Six months after the TikToker and NFL star announced their pregnancy, the couple revealed they've welcomed their first baby together. In a joint Instagram post of the trio shared Dec. 21, Allison and Issac noted their baby girl, Scottie Bee, arrived in early December.

In another photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Allison also shared an up-close-and-personal glimpse at one of their baby girl's hands, noting that she and her husband are "wrapped around her little finger."

Earlier this year, the YouTuber, 28, provided a glimpse into her private pregnancy journey, expressing her relief at being able to let everyone in on the details of their next chapter.

"The secret is out, I'm pregnant," she said in a June TikTok. "It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories."