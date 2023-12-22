TikToker Allison Kuch Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With NFL Star Issac Rochell

TikToker Allison Kuch shared she and her husband, football defensive end Isaac Rochell, have recently welcomed their first baby together.

Watch: Inside NFL Star Isaac Rochell & Allison Kuch's Supportive Marriage

Allison Kuch and Issac Rochell are celebrating the addition of a tiny teammate.

Six months after the TikToker and NFL star announced their pregnancy, the couple revealed they've welcomed their first baby together. In a joint Instagram post of the trio shared Dec. 21, Allison and Issac noted their baby girl, Scottie Bee, arrived in early December.

In another photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Allison also shared an up-close-and-personal glimpse at one of their baby girl's hands, noting that she and her husband are "wrapped around her little finger."

Earlier this year, the YouTuber, 28, provided a glimpse into her private pregnancy journey, expressing her relief at being able to let everyone in on the details of their next chapter.

"The secret is out, I'm pregnant," she said in a June TikTok. "It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories."

2023 Celebrity Babies

And those memories are ones they'll definitely remember.

"I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos," she continued. "Guys, I literally just lived on a boat for the last week."

As for Isaac, the defensive end also reflected on the couple's exciting new chapter, sharing two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, June 11.

"Hey, everyone," the free agent wrote. "Just wanted to let you know my wife is pregnant! CAN'T WAIT TO BE A DAD."

Fast-forward to present-day and he's continuing that metaphorical touchdown dance. Keep reading for a look at the couple's sweetest pics.

Love Wins

Married since April 2021, Allison Kuch and NFL player Isaac Rochell have won over fans with their candid social media posts on and off the football field. 

Dream Dates

When Allison and Issac are able to spend time together without any work commitments, there's one activity they both love doing. "I feel like a date on the beach, a little picnic," she told E! News in January 2023. "You bring your favorite snacks, your favorite takeout or Duffy boats! I just like a very organic date where we can talk." 

Headed for Reality

When asked if she would ever consider participating in reality TV, Allison did have one idea: "I don't feel like I have that much drama in my life to maybe be on reality TV," she said. "However, if there happened to be a show with home renovations that also touched on family life, I'd be open to that." 

Modern Woman

When Allison first met Isaac, she says she was very shy in new cities. "I waited for him to introduce me," she said. "And now at the end of year six, I'm reaching out to girls on Instagram. I'm putting myself out there. I need to just live in the moment and I feel like I didn't use to do that and I'm grateful that I do that now." 

Sold!

"HOMEOWNERS," Allison shared on Instagram after finding a house in Orange County, Calif., with Isaac. 

Game On

Before earning a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders as a defensive end, Issac played for the Los Angeles Charges, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns. 

Root Root for the Home Team

"Black is the new orange," Allison shared on Instagram while showcasing her love for the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Cashing In

When it comes to relationships with professional athletes, Allison says the biggest misconception is mishandling money. "Extreme purchases, designer bags, private jets," she explained to E! News. "While some guys do that and some guys have the ability to do that, it's honestly not the normal. The normal is for guys to be very frugal." 

Paradise

Work hard, play hard! The couple enjoyed a trip to The Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki, HI. 

