Why Sister Wives' Christine Brown Almost Went on Another Date the Day She Met David Woolley

As much as Sister Wives' Christine Brown vowed to savor the dating experience after leaving former husband Kody Brown, it didn't take too long for the 51-year-old to get her fill.
With her kids urging her to sample many different flavors of ice cream so to speak on the TLC reality series' 18th season, "I wanted to just have fun dating," Christine explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I just wanted to have a good time—wanted to be casual and everything."
Then she connected with fellow Utah resident David Woolly on a dating site for single parents.
"On the way home from the date, I realized, 'Oh, this is it. He's the one,'" Christine recalled. "And so I had another date that night scheduled. And I cancelled it."
Because as it turns out, she has quite the taste for ever-so-edgy grandfathers with a motorcycle, shaved head and tattoos.
"I met David and I realized this is the ice cream flavor that I had in mind," she explained. "And it was perfect. And then I was going to say something about a melting but that was just too corny."
But, yes, her heart does melt for the construction company owner. "We just synced up well on that first date," continued Christine. "I was like, Oh, this is it."
Which meant she did have to initiate one potentially awkward breakup conversation. "I had a matchmaker," she revealed of her post-divorce dating strategy. "And I called my matchmaker and I'm like, 'We're done. I'm done. I don't need your help anymore.'"
Because she manifested her perfect match pretty well all on her own.
"I didn't intentionally have it be Kody's opposite," she insisted, reflecting on a resurfaced Sister Wives clip that showed her ticking off the traits she was seeking. "But then when we were talking about it, I realized it kind of was, I guess. I wanted a partner and I wanted someone who's good at communicating. I wanted someone who was attracted to me. But the bald and tattoos and motorcycles, I was just ready for a bit of a rebel."
Or at least someone who looked the part. "I mean, c'mon, bald, tattoos and motorcycles?" she posed. "I don't know what's sexier than that."
Perhaps a guy ready to be a true teammate in everything from planning their latest glamping trip to choosing the cake flavors they'd serve up to the 330 guests at their vows?
"It was really cool to plan it with a partner," Christine said of putting together their Oct. 7 wedding in the cliffs of Moab. "And that's what it's always been like for us."
Fans will score a front row seat to their big day when the two-part Sister Wives – Christine and David's Wedding special premieres on TLC Jan. 7. But Christine insists their day-to-day life in Utah is even more romantic than the moment they walked back down the aisle to the strains of Etta James' "At Last".
Several months in, detailed the mom to Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20 and Truely, 13, "It's so romantic and so loving and so fun. And then simple. We wake up in the morning and we drink coffee together and watch the news and I play Sudoku and I feel like we are just moving on with our lives together. It's beautiful."
As for David, he's thrilled to watch their love continue to multiply.
"I look at her and I appreciate her for who she is," he told E! News. "Being married is so much easier if you can just trust that person. And I trust her with everything. It makes it so much easier being in a marriage, where you can trust that person."
Before watching the pair vow to forsake all others, relive their road to the altar.
Sister Wives – Christine and David's Wedding premieres Sunday, January 7 at 10/9c on TLC.