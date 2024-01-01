Exclusive

Why Sister Wives' Christine Brown Almost Went on Another Date the Day She Met David Woolley

Sister Wives' Christine Brown thought she wanted to play the field after her divorce from Kody Brown. But she told E! News she took herself out of the game after meeting David Woolley.

As much as Sister Wives' Christine Brown vowed to savor the dating experience after leaving former husband Kody Brown, it didn't take too long for the 51-year-old to get her fill. 

With her kids urging her to sample many different flavors of ice cream so to speak on the TLC reality series' 18th season, "I wanted to just have fun dating," Christine explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I just wanted to have a good time—wanted to be casual and everything."

Then she connected with fellow Utah resident David Woolly on a dating site for single parents. 

"On the way home from the date, I realized, 'Oh, this is it. He's the one,'" Christine recalled. "And so I had another date that night scheduled. And I cancelled it."

Because as it turns out, she has quite the taste for ever-so-edgy grandfathers with a motorcycle, shaved head and tattoos. 

"I met David and I realized this is the ice cream flavor that I had in mind," she explained. "And it was perfect. And then I was going to say something about a melting but that was just too corny."

But, yes, her heart does melt for the construction company owner. "We just synced up well on that first date," continued Christine. "I was like, Oh, this is it." 

Which meant she did have to initiate one potentially awkward breakup conversation. "I had a matchmaker," she revealed of her post-divorce dating strategy. "And I called my matchmaker and I'm like, 'We're done. I'm done. I don't need your help anymore.'"

Instagram / David Woolley

Because she manifested her perfect match pretty well all on her own. 

"I didn't intentionally have it be Kody's opposite," she insisted, reflecting on a resurfaced Sister Wives clip that showed her ticking off the traits she was seeking. "But then when we were talking about it, I realized it kind of was, I guess. I wanted a partner and I wanted someone who's good at communicating. I wanted someone who was attracted to me. But the bald and tattoos and motorcycles, I was just ready for a bit of a rebel."

Or at least someone who looked the part. "I mean, c'mon, bald, tattoos and motorcycles?" she posed. "I don't know what's sexier than that."

Perhaps a guy ready to be a true teammate in everything from planning their latest glamping trip to choosing the cake flavors they'd serve up to the 330 guests at their vows? 

"It was really cool to plan it with a partner," Christine said of putting together their Oct. 7 wedding in the cliffs of Moab. "And that's what it's always been like for us."

Fans will score a front row seat to their big day when the two-part Sister Wives – Christine and David's Wedding special premieres on TLC Jan. 7. But Christine insists their day-to-day life in Utah is even more romantic than the moment they walked back down the aisle to the strains of Etta James' "At Last". 

Several months in, detailed the mom to Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20 and Truely, 13, "It's so romantic and so loving and so fun. And then simple. We wake up in the morning and we drink coffee together and watch the news and I play Sudoku and I feel like we are just moving on with our lives together. It's beautiful."

Instagram

As for David, he's thrilled to watch their love continue to multiply. 

"I look at her and I appreciate her for who she is," he told E! News. "Being married is so much easier if you can just trust that person. And I trust her with everything. It makes it so much easier being in a marriage, where you can trust that person."

Before watching the pair vow to forsake all others, relive their road to the altar.

Instagram / Christine Brown

September 2023: Wedding Excitement

"I’m excited to be marrying @david__woolley," Christine writes, "he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me. #grateful #soulmate #noplayinggames #loveofmylife2w"

The following month, the two tie the knot in Moab, Utah.

Instagram / Christine Brown

August 2023: Eat, Drink and Be Merry

"Sometimes a rain shower makes an event somehow better," Christine says. "Thank goodness it stopped after an hour or so though. We loved hanging out with @mitchellton13 and Aspyn for a wonderful evening at #lacaille #rain #blessed #winetasting"

Instagram / Christine Brown

July 2023: London, Baby!

David joins Christine and four of her kids on a trip to England...and Wales, and Scotland and Ireland.

Instagram / David Woolley

April 2023: Best Birthday Ever? Best Birthday Ever.

"Thanks for the fun nacho date love!" Christine writes on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!"

David says on his page, "Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!"

Instagram / David Woolley

April 2023: Engaged!

The two announce their engagement.

Instagram

March 2023: His Queen

"I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life," Christine says. "He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

Instagram

March 2023: Weekend Getaway

"Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures," Christine writes on Instagram. "I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore."

Instagram / Christine Brown

February 2023: Instagram Official

In February 2023, more than a year after Christine ends her 25-year plural (non-legal) marriage with Kody Brown, her Sister Wives costar and father of her six kids, she announces she is in a new relationship.

"I just have to tell you," the TLC star shares on her Instagram Stories, "I am dating someone exclusively."

The reality star, who had at the time had recently moved to Utah with her youngest daughter, continues, "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for, incredible with Truely."

On Valentine's Day, Christine shares her first photo of her new partner. "I finally found the love of my life, David," she says. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Instagram

February 2023: David's Take

He writes on his Instagram," My Queen #christinebrown #soulmates #queen"

Sister Wives – Christine and David's Wedding premieres Sunday, January 7 at 10/9c on TLC.

