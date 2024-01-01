Why Sister Wives' Christine Brown Almost Went on Another Date the Day She Met David Woolley

Watch : Christine Brown Didn't "Intentionally" Find Kody's "Opposite"

As much as Sister Wives' Christine Brown vowed to savor the dating experience after leaving former husband Kody Brown, it didn't take too long for the 51-year-old to get her fill.

With her kids urging her to sample many different flavors of ice cream so to speak on the TLC reality series' 18th season, "I wanted to just have fun dating," Christine explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I just wanted to have a good time—wanted to be casual and everything."

Then she connected with fellow Utah resident David Woolly on a dating site for single parents.

"On the way home from the date, I realized, 'Oh, this is it. He's the one,'" Christine recalled. "And so I had another date that night scheduled. And I cancelled it."

Because as it turns out, she has quite the taste for ever-so-edgy grandfathers with a motorcycle, shaved head and tattoos.