Kiss 2023 Goodbye With These 10 Smudge-Proof Lipsticks for New Year's Eve

Picture this: it's January 1 and you're lounging on the couch, scrolling through New Year's Eve photos while you wait for your breakfast sandwich and Gatorade delivery. You're looking for a good picture to post and all you can see is smeared lipstick. Why didn't any of your friends say something about this last night? Your outfit was on point, you had the best time, but posting a photo with smudged lipstick is not how you want to start 2024. New Year's Eve is a marathon, not a sprint. You need kiss-proof lipstick you can rely on through the night.
Get the look of lip gloss and the staying power of lip stain with the Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. If you want a makeout-proof matte lipstick, this $9 pick won't let you down. Ensure a perfect pout with the tried and true Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits.
As someone who is constantly talking, eating, and sipping, it's important that I have a lipstick that comes through. I have tried hundreds of lipsticks, here are the 10 kiss-proof lipsticks I'm obsessed with.
Kiss-Proof Lipsticks for New Year's Eve
BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set- 6 Lipsticks
I am obsessed with this set, which has 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The colors are beautiful. The formula dries quickly and the color is long-lasting, no matter what you do. The color payoff is very buildable. If you want lighter coverage, that's easy, but if you want more of a pigmented look, you can apply another layer and it won't pill or feather. Plus, you really cannot beat this price, which comes out to be $1.67 per lipstick.
There are three different 6-piece sets to choose from. Set A has bolder colors, Set B has lighter hues, and Set C has a mix of both. You will love these long-lasting, non-drying liquid lipsticks. You might end up buying more than one set. The lipsticks are such a high quality that no one will know about the bargain price tag. And even if they did, they'll just be thankful for the high-quality lipsticks.
Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color With Topcoat
Covergirl wasn't joking when they named this one "Outlast" because it really does stay on longer than most lipsticks that I've tried. I put this one on at the crack of dawn for tailgates, eating, drinking, and talking all day long, and it stays on. Instead of reapplying the red in between beverages, just swipe on the included top coat to keep your look intact (and feeling moisturized). Amazon shoppers left 16,800+ glowing 5-star reviews for this lipstick. This pick also has 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor
Don't get me wrong, I love matte lipstick, but I do appreciate a glossy look too. Unfortunately, wearing lip gloss isn't as easy as swiping on a matte color. The application doesn't last, it gets on my teeth, and it easily smears, but I love how it looks for the five minutes. Thankfully, I found the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. It's only $9 and it has incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 8,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
The phrase "you get what you pay for" doesn't apply here. These lipsticks last for up to 16 hours and hold up after a meal, drink, or makeout session. These have a beautiful matte finish and there are 35+ shades to choose from with 84,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 11,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Another thing that's cool about this lipstick is that the applicator has a precise tip, which makes it easy to apply lipstick in those places that are easy to smudge, like the corners of your mouth.
Also, pro tip: You can easily remove this with the Maybelline SuperStay Eraser Lip Color Remover, which is such a game-changer after a long day.
Maybelline SuperStay 24 Liquid Lipstick
If you want long-lasting pigment and the feel of a lip balm, you need to check out the Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick. This one has that top coat you can reapply, but you won't have to worry about keeping a two-piece set together because the top coat is attached to the lipstick on the other end. Instead of putting on another layer, you can refresh the color with a swipe of the top coat throughout your day. I love the shade Keep It Red.
This product has 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick
I'm just gonna come out and say it: the Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick is my dream product. It looks just like a lip gloss, but it actually stays on all day long. The brand claims that it lasts for up to 16 hours, and through my own personal experiences of eating, drinking, and talking excessively I can confirm that this is accurate (for me, at least). It delivers an intense, highly-pigmented shine with just one layer of product.
This game-changing liquid lipstick is available in 12 long-lasting shades. I am a huge fan of Text 'Em, which is a great neutral-looking dusty rose shade. I also love the color Unbreakable, which is a bright, bold red. It has 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 52.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lip Kit
I've been rocking with Kylie Cosmetics since the original 3-shade drop. The formulas just keep getting better. These 2-piece lip kits are the best combination for a long-lasting look. The lip liner and liquid lipstick duo lasts through talking, eating, drinking, and kissing. And, the best part is that these don't dry out my lips. These have far exceeded the hype. Each set lasts for months, even if you wear the same color every day. The color doesn't flake or bleed outside of your lips.
I fill in my whole lip with the liner, which acts like a primer, then I apply the liquid lipstick, for long-lasting results that are truly kiss-proof.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
If you want something in between a gloss finish and a matte feeling, a cream liquid lipstick is a great in-between option with long-lasting color payoff. The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick gives that matte look, but with a creamy, soft feeling on the lips. It feels super light and it's actually hydrating on the lips. Selena Gomez's go-to shade is Inspire, which is a beautiful bright red, but there are so many beautiful options, ranging from bright to neutral. My favorite is Kindness, which is a nude pink.
This customer favorite has 28.5K+ Sephora Loves.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Crayon
Kylie Cosmetics included lip crayons in limited edition drops and I loved them so much that I bought multiple lip crayons in repeat purchases before they sold out. Of course, I'm thrilled that Kylie Jenner added these as a permanent product. They have the long-lasting effect of a liquid lipstick and the comfortable wear of a cream formula. A little bit of product goes a long way and one lip crayon will last for months on months, even with consistent use.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Sephora's Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick is a liquid lip stain that has a creamy finish that feels comfortable on my lips, delivering a transfer-proof, full-coverage color. They have been recommended by Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons and Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald. This top-seller has 1.2 million+ Sephora Loves.
