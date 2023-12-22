Kiss 2023 Goodbye With These 10 Smudge-Proof Lipsticks for New Year's Eve

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Picture this: it's January 1 and you're lounging on the couch, scrolling through New Year's Eve photos while you wait for your breakfast sandwich and Gatorade delivery. You're looking for a good picture to post and all you can see is smeared lipstick. Why didn't any of your friends say something about this last night? Your outfit was on point, you had the best time, but posting a photo with smudged lipstick is not how you want to start 2024. New Year's Eve is a marathon, not a sprint. You need kiss-proof lipstick you can rely on through the night.

Get the look of lip gloss and the staying power of lip stain with the Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. If you want a makeout-proof matte lipstick, this $9 pick won't let you down. Ensure a perfect pout with the tried and true Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits.

As someone who is constantly talking, eating, and sipping, it's important that I have a lipstick that comes through. I have tried hundreds of lipsticks, here are the 10 kiss-proof lipsticks I'm obsessed with.