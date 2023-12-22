Travis Kelce's Shirtless Spa Video Is the Definition of Steamy

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

A resurfaced video of Travis Kelce has given new meaning to the idea of Mr. Perfectly Fine.

Back in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs standout took a trip to a hammam spa, filming the entire shirtless experience for ESPN's YouTube channel. And the clip, now circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has fans understanding why Taylor Swift thinks he's such a catch.

As one fan wrote of the 74-second video, which features the 34-year-old emerge from his post rub-down steam shower with just a towel around his waist, "Taylor i get it."

Echoed another, "I'm not ashamed to say I bookmarked this."

After acknowledging that he'd get some ribbing from his teammates ("I'm pretty sure I'll hear it"), the University of Cincinnati alum nonetheless said, "I suggest this for everybody. I might have to get my mom one of these."

And, of course, in addition to being able to take care of the women in his life, the two-time Super Bowl champion knows how to play, play, play, play, play.