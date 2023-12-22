Travis Kelce's Shirtless Spa Video Is the Definition of Steamy

A resurfaced video of Travis Kelce has given new meaning to the idea of Mr. Perfectly Fine.
Back in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs standout took a trip to a hammam spa, filming the entire shirtless experience for ESPN's YouTube channel. And the clip, now circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has fans understanding why Taylor Swift thinks he's such a catch.
As one fan wrote of the 74-second video, which features the 34-year-old emerge from his post rub-down steam shower with just a towel around his waist, "Taylor i get it."
Echoed another, "I'm not ashamed to say I bookmarked this."
After acknowledging that he'd get some ribbing from his teammates ("I'm pretty sure I'll hear it"), the University of Cincinnati alum nonetheless said, "I suggest this for everybody. I might have to get my mom one of these."
And, of course, in addition to being able to take care of the women in his life, the two-time Super Bowl champion knows how to play, play, play, play, play.
In between dates for her wildly successful Eras Tour, 12-time Grammy winner Swift has been happily taking on the role of cheer captain.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," the 34-year-old explained in her TIME Person of the Year cover story of their public support for each other. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
So, yeah, occasionally NFL viewers are going to catch a glimpse of the musician on the bleachers.
"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she told the mag. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Besides, while the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, Kelce is very much enchanted.
"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he shared on the Dec. 20 episode of his New Heights podcast, discussing Swift turning up in Massachusetts to see the Chiefs defeat the New England Patriots. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."
Though he cheekily acknowledged, "There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," the rest of the stadium was struggling to calm down: "Everybody was f--king screaming their tail off for her."
And that mutual admiration is just part of why the two have been happily huddled up since this summer. Check out all the reasons the athlete really could be the 1 for Swift. Wouldn't it be fun?