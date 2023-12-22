You'll Shine in These 21 Plus-Size New Year's Eve Dresses Under $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
2024 is almost here and you're running out of time to shop for your New Year's Eve outfit. There is no better way to close out 2023 than by wearing a fire outfit that doesn't break your budget. There are so many gorgeous plus-size dresses that will make you the star of the big night.
I did all the research so you don't have to. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved plus-size New Year's Eve outfits that will give you a viral moment.
Plus-Size New Year's Eve Outfits
Soly Hux Sexy Plus Size Velvet Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Mini Dress
Velvet is a New Year's Eve staple, for sure. This gorgeous mini comes in 15 colors with sizes ranging from large to 5X.
Zomva Plus Size Velvet Wrap Dress
Exude elegance in a stunning velvet wrap dress. There are 18 wow-worthy photos to choose from with sizes ranging from large to 5X.
Floerns Women's Plus Size Contrast Mesh Lantern Long Sleeve Cut Out Bodycon Dress
There's nothing basic about this little black dress. The cut-outs are everything. You can also get this in a stunning burgundy hue. Sizes range from large to 4X.
By Design Sandra Dico Dot Sequin Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
Jumpstart your 2024 with a disco-inspired jumpsuit, which you can also get in black. It also comes in black. Sizes range from 1X to 4X.
Cider Sequin Asymmetrical Split Tube Top and Cider Sequin Mid Waist Mini Skirt
Shine all night long in this metallic mini set. Both pieces are available in sizes from 0 to 26.
Boohoo Plus Plisse Split Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Everyone will be green with envy if you walk into the party wearing this sleek look. The plisse fabric is so luxurious and the slit is everything. You can also get this dress in black. Sizes range from 12 to 24.
Outfits Boohoo Plus Mesh Ruched off the Shoulder Maxi Dress
No sad beige here. Embody quiet luxury with this slinky look, which also comes in black. It comes in sizes ranging from 12 to 24.
Boohoo Plus Sequin Wide Sleeve Ruffle Skater Dress
All eyes will be on your in this sparkly skater dress. It comes in red, black, and gold with sizes ranging from 12 to 18.
HugeNice Elegant Long Sleeve Party V Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is elegant, yet sexy. There are 29 colors to choose from with sizes from small to XXL.
Blencot Womens Jumpsuit
Pump up the sophistication with this puff sleeve jumpsuit. Now you just need to pick from the 19 available colors.
FairBeauty Sparkly Jumpsuit
Shine in this gold jumpsuit or opt for one of the other colors.
Yoins Metallic Party Romper
Get your shine on with one of these rompers. This green is perfect for the holidays, but that's not your only option here. It comes in 13 colors with sizes up to XXL.
PrettyGuide Women's Sequin Skirt
Sequins are a New Year's Eve staple, for sure. This mid-length skirt comes in 20 colors with sizes ranging from 2 to 24.
Simlu Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
You need this faux leather skirt in your wardrobe. It brings sophistication and fun to any top. The black is classic, but this style also comes in navy, white, and burgundy. This skirt has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The sizes range from small to 3X.
Soly Hux Women’s Pu Leather Sleeveless Mock Neck Skinny Bodysuit
This mock neck bodysuit has so much stretch. Pair it with your favorite skirt or even with a pair of jeans. It comes in four colors.
SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Sheer Lace Long Sleeve Split Maxi Dress
You will steal the show in this gorgeous lace dress. And that slit is absolutely to die for. It comes in five colors with sizes up to XXL.
Moflora Fringe Tassel Dress
This fringe dress is the perfect outfit for dancing the night away. It also comes in bright red, white, and burgundy with sizes up to XXL.
Qianxizhan Women’s Leather Shorts
Don't dismiss the idea of wearing shorts in the winter. These would look great with sheer tights and a long sleeve top for a New Year's Eve soiree. They're available in six colors with sizes up to XXL.
RarityUS Bodysuit
Feel like the star that you are in this plunging bodysuit. Pair it with a skirt, leather pants, or even some jeans. You really can't go wrong. It's available in sizes up to XXL.
