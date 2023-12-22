Save 57% on the Tarte Sculpting Wand That Slims My Face After Eating Too Many Christmas Cookies This Year

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Confession: I've been snacking on Christmas cookies since before Thanksgiving. I'm planning to get it together with healthy eating after the holidays (and I know you don't believe me). In the meantime, I am just sculpting my cheeks to get the snatched look I'm striving to achieve in 2024 sans makeup. My secret weapon is the Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand.
If you want a slimmed down look that's natural and easy to do, try the Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand. I used to be so intimidated watching long videos with beauty gurus putting a million dots on their face to end up with a chiseled, contoured look. Thankfully, this product makes sculpting my face such a simple task. Just a few dots and some quick blending and my cheeks look defined and sculpted, yet natural. Keep this on hand all the time, but it really comes in clutch after weight gain.
Even if you are not a makeup expert, this is such an easy product to use. It's truly goof-proof. One shopper raved, "I love this sculpting product, it takes 10 or more years off my face!" For a limited time, you can get a bundle with two Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand and a blending brush for just $43, instead of paying $100.
Be your own glam squad with this simple contouring hack. Thank me later.
Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand Duo with Contour Brush
Twist the end from "off" to "on." Then, place some dots on your cheekbones and forehead or wherever you want to sculpt your face. Blend upward in circular motions. You can even finish your look by taking some of the excess left on the brush to lightly sculpt your nose and jawline.
Pro tip: If you are a beginner at contouring, apply the dots before you put on foundation for a very natural "sculpted from within" look and less blending.
If want an easy way to get a natural-looking sculpted look, these Tarte fans will persuade you to shop.
Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I love this sculpting product, it takes 10 or more years off my face! I hope they get this back in stock because i use this every day in my makeup routine. It lasts all day, please bring this back!!"
Another admitted, "I was afraid to try a contouring bronzer but this is the easiest to use item ever! The instructions are great. The brush blends this into my skin to make it look natural. I love this product and am so happy I tried it. I will order it again."
Someone shared, "Love this product, makes contouring easy especially for a beginner like myself. The product blends well and the price is worth the brush alone."
A reviewer wrote, "This product makes it so easy to contour the areas of your face that need it with no problems and no mistakes."
Someone explained, "In the past, I've found it so hard to contour. This stuff is goof-proof as long as you follow the shade chart. I came back to purchase a second time because I didn't want to be without it!"
Looking for more beauty deals? You can save 58% on the viral Too Faced lip plumper.