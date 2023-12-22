Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Kids Lola and Michael Share Update on Their Post-Grad Lives

Watch : Why Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Tells Her "Don’t Get Pregnant"

All of their children are living it up.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's oldest two kids gave an update on their lives after returning home for Christmas.

"The chickens are back in the coop for the holidays," Kelly declared on Live With Kelly & Mark Dec. 19 while introducing son Michael, 26, and daughter Lola, 22, for a gingerbread baking segment.

In full dad mode, Mark asked, "Let's get some updates—what are you guys up to?"

"It's been great," Michael responded. "Live in Brooklyn, producing for The Real Housewives. About two years of that now. I'm still sane."

Their oldest son began working on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of New York City after graduating from New York University in 2022. Over the summer, Mark noted that Michael remains "very diplomatic" when naming his favorite Bravo stars, but the Riverdale alum has managed to coax out "a couple of favorites"—who remain unnamed.