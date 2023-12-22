Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Kids Lola and Michael Share Update on Their Post-Grad Lives

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' children Lola and Michael detailed what's new in their professional lives after graduating from college.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 22, 2023 3:29 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKelly RipaCouplesCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Why Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Tells Her "Don’t Get Pregnant"

All of their children are living it up. 

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's oldest two kids gave an update on their lives after returning home for Christmas.

"The chickens are back in the coop for the holidays," Kelly declared on Live With Kelly & Mark Dec. 19 while introducing son Michael, 26, and daughter Lola, 22, for a gingerbread baking segment.

In full dad mode, Mark asked, "Let's get some updates—what are you guys up to?"

"It's been great," Michael responded. "Live in Brooklyn, producing for The Real Housewives. About two years of that now. I'm still sane."

Their oldest son began working on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of New York City after graduating from New York University in 2022. Over the summer, Mark noted that Michael remains "very diplomatic" when naming his favorite Bravo stars, but the Riverdale alum has managed to coax out "a couple of favorites"—who remain unnamed.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' NSFW Confessions

As for Lola, she earned her diploma from NYU in May and is now pursuing a music career across the pond.

"London is amazing," the 22-year-old shared on the Dec. 19 show, "making music, everyone please stream my songs. Tell your children to as well."

She dropped her debut track "Paranoia Silverlining" in August, with Kelly gushing at the time that Lola has "all the talent for all of us" in the family.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Find Out If Survivor's Dee and Austin Are Dating

2

Amanda Bynes Wants This Job Instead After Brief Return to Spotlight

3

Derek Hough Shares Update on Wife Hayley Erbert's Health After Surgery

What about their youngest Joaquin? The 20-year-old has been in college at the University of Michigan since 2021.

So, while Michael and Lola were able to stop by for what Kelly called "a Christmas cookie miracle," she noted on Instagram, "And before you ask…Joaquin is in Michigan."

@livekellyandmark

The Consuelos’ Gingerbread Cookies

? original sound - Kelly?and?Mark

Keep reading for more of Kelly and Mark's cutest family moments.

Instagram
Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Instagram
Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Instagram
Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Instagram
Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Instagram
Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Instagram
Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

Instagram
A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Instagram
Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Instagram
Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Instagram
Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Instagram
Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Find Out If Survivor's Dee and Austin Are Dating

2

Amanda Bynes Wants This Job Instead After Brief Return to Spotlight

3

Derek Hough Shares Update on Wife Hayley Erbert's Health After Surgery

4

Vin Diesel Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery by Former Assistant

5

See Anne Hathaway & Nicholas Galitzine's Idea of You Chemistry