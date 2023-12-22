Amanda Bynes Wants This Job Instead After Brief Return to the Spotlight

She's the Man actress Amanda Bynes said she's giving up her podcast venture after its debut episode, opting to pursue this beauty-related career and have more "consistent" work.

Watch: Amanda Bynes Says She Wants to Do THIS Instead of Her Podcast

Amanda Bynes figured out what a girl really wants.

After Bynes, 37, returned to the public eye with the release of her first podcast episode Dec. 9, the Hairspray actress ultimately decided to press pause on her comeback. Now, she's explaining why she has decided to take her career in another direction.

"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," Bynes shared on her Instagram Story Dec. 21. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."

But while she's the man, she's no longer a podcast host.

"After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job," Bynes shared. "I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

She first shared her dream of becoming a manicurist in October 2022, letting followers know she was in cosmetology school studying nail art at the time. 

photos
Amanda Bynes: Then & Now

Bynes—whose conservatorship was terminated in 2022 after nearly nine years—previously studied Creative Industry Studies at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), worked on developing a fragrance and released rap songs with former fiancé Paul Michael

Instagram / Amanda Bynes

Earlier this month, the What a Girl Wants star ventured into podcasting with cohost Paul Sieminski, a biochemist, who spoke with to Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth for their debut episode. 

However, she announced she was having trouble finding guests and canceled the podcast, only to change her mind because "the podcast guest gates of heaven have opened." She said she booked Flight Club L.A. store manager Nick Mendez, but it looks like the plan will not move forward.

Read on for a game-winning look at Amanda Bynes' past roles: 

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 Million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

