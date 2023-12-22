Amanda Bynes Wants This Job Instead After Brief Return to the Spotlight

Watch : Amanda Bynes Says She Wants to Do THIS Instead of Her Podcast

Amanda Bynes figured out what a girl really wants.

After Bynes, 37, returned to the public eye with the release of her first podcast episode Dec. 9, the Hairspray actress ultimately decided to press pause on her comeback. Now, she's explaining why she has decided to take her career in another direction.

"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," Bynes shared on her Instagram Story Dec. 21. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."

But while she's the man, she's no longer a podcast host.

"After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job," Bynes shared. "I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

She first shared her dream of becoming a manicurist in October 2022, letting followers know she was in cosmetology school studying nail art at the time.