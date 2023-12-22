TikToker Madeleine White Engaged to DJ Andrew Fedyk

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

This engagement will be the highlight of your FYP.

E! News can exclusively reveal that influencer Madeleine White is engaged to Andrew Fedyk after more than three years together. And, yes, the DJ carefully curated the moment for your TikTok viewing pleasure.

"I made Andrew promise one thing," the British model explained exclusively to E! News. "He could make it a surprise but he had to give me an hour heads up so I could actually have a 'fit."

As he'd guaranteed, the musician—one half of the Loud Luxury duo—alerted Madeline midway through their recent Toronto trip that they were off to dinner Dec. 21 at Casa Loma, a Gothic Revival castle-style mansion and garden in the Canadian city.

And, yes, she may have had an inkling that it was coming, the duo having designed her radiant emerald ring back in early August.

"I've been wrong before," she admitted while shooting her let's-get-ready-to-get-engaged-I-think video for her 4.4 million TikTok followers. "But this is the first time I've felt confident enough to film the video."