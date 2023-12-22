Exclusive

TikToker Madeleine White Engaged to DJ Andrew Fedyk

TikToker Madeleine White is engaged to musician Andrew Fedyk after three and a half years of dating, E! News can exclusively reveal. Check out all the highlights of his sweet proposal.

This engagement will be the highlight of your FYP.

E! News can exclusively reveal that influencer Madeleine White is engaged to Andrew Fedyk after more than three years together. And, yes, the DJ carefully curated the moment for your TikTok viewing pleasure. 

"I made Andrew promise one thing," the British model explained exclusively to E! News. "He could make it a surprise but he had to give me an hour heads up so I could actually have a 'fit."

As he'd guaranteed, the musician—one half of the Loud Luxury duo—alerted Madeline midway through their recent Toronto trip that they were off to dinner Dec. 21 at Casa Loma, a Gothic Revival castle-style mansion and garden in the Canadian city. 

And, yes, she may have had an inkling that it was coming, the duo having designed her radiant emerald ring back in early August.

"I've been wrong before," she admitted while shooting her let's-get-ready-to-get-engaged-I-think video for her 4.4 million TikTok followers. "But this is the first time I've felt confident enough to film the video." 

While she kinda sorta suspected something during her November birthday staycation in Ojai, Calif. and their subsequent sunset-filled trip to Hawaii for his 30th, "The vibes weren't there. The vibes are there tonight."

For starters, as she shared with E!, "He was very clever and decided that even though we are in Canada, that he would give me the true British experience."

Alex Gayoso

They kicked off the day with a high tea ceremony at Windsor Arms Hotel complete with cucumber sandwiches, macarons and scones that saw Andrew overflowing her tea cup and the 28-year-old joking on Instagram, "Please I'd like to return my mans." 

But the real tell came when the pair arrived at the scenic landmark—which happens to be run by close friends of Andrew's. 

"The management at the restaurant pretended that the table wasn't ready so we walked around the castle," Madeleine detailed, "and the moment he got into the conservatory he dropped his jacket."

Realizing it was really time for their close up, she continued, "I awkwardly looked at him and said 'Should I drop my jacket too?' So awkward but that's when I knew it was happening."

The flowers and butterflied he'd had covering every inch of the marble and stained glass room were also kind of a giveaway. 

"The only thing that made it hard is that Maddie has unreal taste," acknowledged Andrew of "wallowing in anxiety" until he finally dropped to one knee.

Along the way, he said, shouting out Luca Di Donato, Nick Di Donato, and Jaclyn from Liberty Group for helping him put it all together, he came this close to asking Madeleine for her feedback, "but I knew it wasn't worth ruining the surprise so I had to play 'What Would Maddie Do?' about a lot of details I normally wouldn't care as much about."

But when it came to the most crucial detail, he's glad he let his girlfriend of three-and-a-half years play along. 

"I would definitely suggest a PSA to all boyfriends: It doesn't all need to be a surprise," he said of designing the diamond together. "Input goes a long way."

Alex Gayoso

Plus, noted Madeleine, "Nothing could have prepared me for seeing it in person. It's so stunning. I don't think I'll fully process it for a couple more weeks."

Then, of course, it's time to get to work. Just hours into their engagement they've already nailed down what won't be happening on their big day. "The only thing we've decided on is our music and it's not Loud Luxury," she said. "It's time for Andrew to have a day off."

But, naturally, the woman who first popped up on feeds in February when she went viral for cutting up her Prada outfit has plans to try on a wedding gown or two

"Of course!" she responded when asked if she'd invite her followers into the process. "I'm making it my personal mission to try on as many dresses as possible."

Alex Gayoso

And, yes, she'll be providing more glimpses into her love story with the musician, recently joking about "finally joining Andrew's family" by going to her first Buffalo Bills game and football tailgate with him.

Prior to that bonding experience, the couple celebrated Andrew's milestone birthday in Hawaii Dec. 2. After watching the sunrise over the island, Andrew quipped, "GETTING OLD IS COOL AFTER ALL."

At the time, Madeleine paid tribute to her partner in a sweet post showcasing their adorable moments together, including with dog Poutine. "Thirty, flirty and thriving," she wrote. "We love you so much @andrewfedyk happy birthday boss."

