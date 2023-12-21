Derek Hough Shares Update on Wife Hayley Erbert's Health After Skull Surgery

Watch : Derek Hough Shares Update on Hayley Erbert's Latest Skull Surgery

Derek Hough is thanking fans for their support amid his wife Hayley Erbert's ongoing health battle.

The Dancing With the Stars judge posted a heartfelt message after the 29-year-old underwent a second surgery on her skull.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 21, alongside a photo showing him looking at his wife as she lies on a hospital bed. "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team."

The surgery, which Derek had previously detailed on social media, saw an implant put in where a piece of her skull had been removed during the initial operation.

Derek continued, "Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago."

The choreographer also expressed his and Hayley's gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and pals—including within the DWTS family—since sharing the hews of her hospitalization earlier this month.