Vin Diesel Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery by Former Assistant

Content warning: This story discusses sexual battery, including masturbation and groping.

Vin Diesel may be gearing up for a legal battle.

The Fast & Furious star was sued for sexual battery, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment by his former assistant, who accused him in a Dec. 21 filing of groping her in a hotel suite in 2010. E! News has reached out to Diesel's rep for comment but has not heard back.

Asta Jonasson said she was hired by his company One Race in September 2010 and immediately flew to Atlanta to help him during the filming of Fast Five.

"One night, Ms. Jonasson was dutifully fulfilling her work duties, including ensuring no photographs were taken of Vin Diesel, who was entertaining multiple women in the Empire Suite of his luxury hotel," per the lawsuit obtained by E! News. "Although Vin Diesel had personal security, only Ms. Jonasson remained in the hotel suite so the women felt more comfortable."