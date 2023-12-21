Selena Gomez Reveals What She's Looking for in a Relationship Amid Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez is sick of that same old love because now, she knows what she's looking for.
Not long after the "Hands to Myself" singer confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, she reflected on the important qualities needed in a romantic partner.
"Honestly," Selena admitted to Vogue México y Latinoamérica in an interview published Dec. 21 and translated by E! News, "I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people."
And what exactly does that mean for the Rare Beauty founder? Well, being with someone who cultivates a space for self-respect and healthy communication.
"It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you," she explained in the interview, which took place prior to her announcing her new relationship. "But I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."
And it definitely did happen.
In fact, Selena, who poked fun at her single status for months—including in her music—proved she wouldn't be single anytime soon. After all, she announced her and Benny's romance on social media in early December, sharing a PDA-packed snap of her and the "Eastside" musician the following week.
But the 31-year-old—who was previously linked to Justin Bieber and The Weeknd—also emphasized that she doesn't necessarily regret her past relationships.
"I firmly believe that everything in my life happens for a reason," Selena noted. "I always try to say: ‘What's the lesson here? I want to learn the lesson and I want to grow from this.'" and
She added, "I want to experience what it's like to get through those moments that are really difficult."
