This $299 Sparkly Kate Spade Bag is Now Just $69 & It's the Perfect Going Out Bag

You've heard of going out tops, but what about going out bags? You know what we're talking about — it's the trusty bag that you can always count on because it matches with any outfit you're planning to wear. They're perfectly-sized purses that fit your phone, keys, wallet, and several lip products without ever feeling bulky and will likely get you lots of compliments while you're out. Basically, it's a must-have wardrobe staple that will come in handy when you're running late to meet your girlfriends for dinner.

What's that? You don't have a going out bag in your collection? Well, you're in luck because Kate Spade Outlet happens to have the perfect one — and it's on sale! Yup. Right now, you can get their Glimmer Glitter Shoulder Bag (which comes in three colors by the way) for 77% off. Originally $299, this discount means that you'll only end up paying $69 for it. Not to mention, you'll also score free shipping, which is so hard to come by these days. So, if you're in need of a show-stopping going out bag that pairs with everything, go ahead and "add to cart" because this Kate Spade Outlet deal won't last forever.