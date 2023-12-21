Did Travis Kelce Really Give Taylor Swift a Ring for Her Birthday? Here's the Truth

Amid speculation that Travis Kelce gifted girlfriend Taylor Swift a bejeweled ring for her recent birthday, the singer's pal Keleigh Teller is setting the record straight.

Best believe Taylor Swift recently received a gorgeous piece of jewelry—from one of her BFFs, not Travis Kelce.

In fact, Keleigh Teller is setting the record straight on rumors about the opal ring that the Grammy winner was spotted wearing at her recent birthday party.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend," Keleigh, who is married to actor Miles Teller, wrote on Instagram Story Dec. 21 alongside a picture of the item in question, "she's bejeweled."

She also cheekily added a note to anyone speculating about the gift, writing, "here ya go!"

Keleigh even came with receipts, posting a video of Taylor marveling at the opal and blue topaz ring on her index finger.

"Wow, you really—I mean this is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor not me," Taylor noted, to which Keleigh replied, "You're my Elizabeth Taylor."

Case closed. 

Both Keleigh and Miles, who appeared in Taylor's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," were on hand to celebrate with the singer as she turned 34 on Dec. 13. 

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Zoë Kravitz were also among the celeb attendees as the NYC bash, as seen in snaps posted to Taylor's Instagram.

"Can't believe this year… actually… happened?" she captioned pics from the festivities. "Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

And while Travis, who is in the middle of his football season, couldn't make it to the party, they were able to reunite later in the week in Massachusetts at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New England Patriots.

During the Dec. 17 game, which Taylor attended alongside her dad Scott Swift, the "Love Story" singer appeared on the stadium's jumbotron as the crowd cheered.

It's an enchanting moment that Travis surely won't forget anytime soon.

Instagram

"They showed Taylor at the game, and you don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," he said on the Dec. 20 episode of his New Heights podcast, referencing Taylor's Chiefs gear. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

To see more of Taylor and her dad at Travis' latest game, keep reading...

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Father-Daughter Outing

Scott Swift joined daughter Taylor Swift and her friends Brittany Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife), Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim as the singer supported boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team played the New England Patriots Dec. 17, 2023. It marked the seventh time the singer has been spotted at one of the Chiefs star tight end's games.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

What a Play

Taylor and her squad cheer on the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dad & Me

Scott appears with his daughter and her squad.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hugs

Taylor and her dad exchange a hug in the VIP suite.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Power

Taylor, Brittany and Ashley cheer on the team.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Taylor and her squad root for the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Brittany chats with Taylor.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Squad Goals

The group enjoys the game.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

Taylor's boyfriend appears on the field.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together before kickoff.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bro Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together on the field

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Touchdown!

The Chiefs score!

