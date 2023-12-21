Did Travis Kelce Really Give Taylor Swift a Ring for Her Birthday? Here's the Truth

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

Best believe Taylor Swift recently received a gorgeous piece of jewelry—from one of her BFFs, not Travis Kelce.

In fact, Keleigh Teller is setting the record straight on rumors about the opal ring that the Grammy winner was spotted wearing at her recent birthday party.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend," Keleigh, who is married to actor Miles Teller, wrote on Instagram Story Dec. 21 alongside a picture of the item in question, "she's bejeweled."

She also cheekily added a note to anyone speculating about the gift, writing, "here ya go!"

Keleigh even came with receipts, posting a video of Taylor marveling at the opal and blue topaz ring on her index finger.

"Wow, you really—I mean this is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor not me," Taylor noted, to which Keleigh replied, "You're my Elizabeth Taylor."

Case closed.

Both Keleigh and Miles, who appeared in Taylor's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," were on hand to celebrate with the singer as she turned 34 on Dec. 13.

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Zoë Kravitz were also among the celeb attendees as the NYC bash, as seen in snaps posted to Taylor's Instagram.

"Can't believe this year… actually… happened?" she captioned pics from the festivities. "Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."