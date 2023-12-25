Taylor Swift Spends Christmas With Travis Kelce at NFL Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

For Taylor Swift, this Christmas does mean something more.

The Grammy winner spent Dec. 25 cheering on Travis Kelce in the bleachers a suite in style as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

In honor of the holiday, Taylor donned a red Santa hat decked out with her boyfriend jersey number. She paired the festive look with a red sweater and black plaid skirt.

The 34-year-old also turned the game into a family affair, bringing along her parents Scott Swift and Andrea Swift as well as brother Austin Swift as part of her cheer squad, as seen in videos circulating on social media.

Taylor's latest enchanting appearance at the game comes just a little over a week after she and her dad also attended the NFL player's Dec. 17 game, where he and his teammates defeated the New England Patriots.

And though the spectators at any game are usually divided, the tight end recalled the crowd in Massachusetts coming together to make noise for one very specific reason.