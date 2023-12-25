Taylor Swift Spends Christmas With Travis Kelce at NFL Game

For Taylor Swift, this Christmas does mean something more.
The Grammy winner spent Dec. 25 cheering on Travis Kelce in
the bleachers a suite in style as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.
In honor of the holiday, Taylor donned a red Santa hat decked out with her boyfriend jersey number. She paired the festive look with a red sweater and black plaid skirt.
The 34-year-old also turned the game into a family affair, bringing along her parents Scott Swift and Andrea Swift as well as brother Austin Swift as part of her cheer squad, as seen in videos circulating on social media.
Taylor's latest enchanting appearance at the game comes just a little over a week after she and her dad also attended the NFL player's Dec. 17 game, where he and his teammates defeated the New England Patriots.
And though the spectators at any game are usually divided, the tight end recalled the crowd in Massachusetts coming together to make noise for one very specific reason.
"You don't see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," the 34-year-old said during the Dec. 20 episode of his New Heights podcast. "It just shows you how amazing that girl is, they went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."
And while there may have been a few hecklers, Travis is all about shaking it off.
"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," he explained his co-host and brother Jason Kelce, echoing Taylor's words from a recent interview. "But, for the most part, everybody was f--king screaming their tail off for her."
And he admits he would've easily done the same, if he didn't have his head in the game.
"I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don't show your cards,'" he recalled. "It was fun. Shoutout to the Patriots—Taylor is on record saying that stadium is one of the funnest that she's played at, so for them to show her is just showing her some love—so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that."
As for Taylor, she's enjoying her easygoing romance with Travis, sharing that sparks flew between the two way before anyone realized.
"Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told Time in an article published Dec. 6. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."