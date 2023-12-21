Is a Schitt's Creek Reunion in the Works? Dan Levy Says...

If the words, "Fold in the cheese," ring through your head whenever you think of enchiladas...well do we have the update for you.
Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy recently spoke to whether a reunion of the beloved sitcom is in the works, but for him, it all depends on whether the craftsmanship and quality of the sequel could live up to the original.
"I love the fact that people want more," Dan told E! News at the Hollywood premiere of his new movie Good Grief, "but it has to beat what we've done, and that's a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?"
He added, "But if it means people go back and watch the show from the beginning, not a bad thing."
It's a sentiment that echoes that of his former costars, including onscreen mother Catherine O'Hara, who has said a reunion would have to be "worth doing."
"I would love to do anything with [Dan and Eugene Levy]," she told Entertainment Tonight Canada in May 2022. "I know there's been some talk, but Daniel always says it has to be the right idea and he's right."
She continued, "You don't want to just take advantage of the fact that people want you to do it. We've had the loveliest, kindest audience and we don't want to let them down. I hope we do do it some day!"
But for the Best in Show alum, whether or not a reunion ever happens, she will always keep with her the memories of playing the show's iconic Moira Rose.
"It was so much fun playing those characters and playing that family," she added. "I had a hard time letting go of my character. She was so much more interesting than I am!"
So while you wait for a possible Schitt's Creek reunion in the future, keep reading for behind the scenes secrets from the Emmy-winning original.