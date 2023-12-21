Is a Schitt's Creek Reunion in the Works? Dan Levy Says...

Watch : Dan Levy On If We Can Expect A 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion

If the words, "Fold in the cheese," ring through your head whenever you think of enchiladas...well do we have the update for you.

Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy recently spoke to whether a reunion of the beloved sitcom is in the works, but for him, it all depends on whether the craftsmanship and quality of the sequel could live up to the original.

"I love the fact that people want more," Dan told E! News at the Hollywood premiere of his new movie Good Grief, "but it has to beat what we've done, and that's a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?"

He added, "But if it means people go back and watch the show from the beginning, not a bad thing."

It's a sentiment that echoes that of his former costars, including onscreen mother Catherine O'Hara, who has said a reunion would have to be "worth doing."