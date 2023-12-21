Tearful Michael Bublé Shares Promise He Made to Himself Amid Son's Cancer Battle

Watch : Michael Buble Talks Christmas Special With Camila Cabello

For Michael Bublé, his son's cancer diagnosis was a major wake-up call.

The Grammy winner, whose eldest son Noah was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma in 2016 when he was just 3 years old, reflected on how the now 10-year-old's battle changed everything in his life.

"It pulled the curtain from over my eyes," Michael admitted on the Dec. 21 episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast. "That was a sledgehammer to my reality."

These days, Noah, who Michael shares with wife Luisana Lopilato, is in remission. But their son's battle with the disease when he was just a toddler forced the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer to reevaluate his priorities.

"When it actually happened, I was going through a crisis," he explained. "I don't think I was a terrible guy. But it was the blinders—career, ambition, ‘How do I become the baddest, biggest, best?' More ego, more power, more money."