How 1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Addressed Rage With Ex Michael Halterman

Watch : ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy and Amy Visit a RAGE ROOM

Hell hath no fury like Amy Slaton scorned.

On the Jan. 2 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton takes her sister to a rage room to take out her anger on unsuspecting inanimate objects as she navigates her breakup from ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Inside the contained area, Amy is seen throwing jars on the ground, smashing a glass frame with a baseball bat and using a crowbar to destroy a window pane. However, at one point, she becomes overcome with emotion, prompting Tammy to comfort her sister sobbing in the corner. Tammy tells her, "That was the whole point of doing this."

Michael filed for divorce from Amy in Kentucky in March after four years of marriage. And during the episode, the 36-year-old reflected on her heartbreak.

"For a long time, I didn't think anything was possible," Amy—who shares Gage, 2, and Glenn, ​17 months, with her estranged husband—tearfully says in a confessional on the episode. "I didn't think I was gonna get married. I didn't think I was gonna have kids. But that's something I wanted. I'm the one who went through weight loss surgery to have my babies."