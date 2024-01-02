How 1000-lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Addressed Rage With Ex Michael Halterman

Hell hath no fury like Amy Slaton scorned.
On the Jan. 2 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton takes her sister to a rage room to take out her anger on unsuspecting inanimate objects as she navigates her breakup from ex-husband Michael Halterman.
Inside the contained area, Amy is seen throwing jars on the ground, smashing a glass frame with a baseball bat and using a crowbar to destroy a window pane. However, at one point, she becomes overcome with emotion, prompting Tammy to comfort her sister sobbing in the corner. Tammy tells her, "That was the whole point of doing this."
Michael filed for divorce from Amy in Kentucky in March after four years of marriage. And during the episode, the 36-year-old reflected on her heartbreak.
"For a long time, I didn't think anything was possible," Amy—who shares Gage, 2, and Glenn, 17 months, with her estranged husband—tearfully says in a confessional on the episode. "I didn't think I was gonna get married. I didn't think I was gonna have kids. But that's something I wanted. I'm the one who went through weight loss surgery to have my babies."
The reality star continued, "I'm the one that made my family a family. I'm the one that fought tooth and nail for my babies. And now everything's falling apart and I don't know where it all went wrong."
On the Dec. 19 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy confided in Tammy and other sister Amanda Halterman—who was previously married to Michael's brother Jason Halterman, about her personal struggles.
"I'm just like exhausted all the time and I'm hurting 24/7," she admitted, "because I'm trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of Mom. It's just a lot."
Amanda expressed her concern for her sister, noting Amy is "so depressed that she has no energy to get up and clean and do dishes."
She continued, "She has no energy. The only energy she has is strictly for her kids—to wash them, to bathe them, to clean them, to feed them. It's time to get help."
In fact, the situation prompted Amanda to confront Michael, urging him to "start doing better about supporting" Amy.
"When she's upset like this," she told him, "you're gonna have to take the kids away and give her a minute."
1000-Lb. Sisters airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.