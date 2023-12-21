Travis Kelce's Chiefs Teammate Rashee Rice Reacts to His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

The bro code is strong among the Kansas City Chiefs players.

The team's wide receiver Rashee Rice shared his thoughts on Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, revealing how he's playing it cool despite having the Grammy winner in the stands playing cheer captain.

"I've seen her," he explained on the Dec. 20 episode of Fubo Sports' Airing It Out podcast. "But I didn't go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?' Not like that."

And why not? Well, because the 23-year-old doesn't want to fumble his bond with the team. In fact, he couldn't help but heap praise over the tight end and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Those guys like Trav, Pat," he continued. "Those guys invite us out because they know that we're the only guys that see them every day and see them for who they really are. Not just like, ‘Bro, you're a superstar football player.'"