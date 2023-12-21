Travis Kelce's Chiefs Teammate Rashee Rice Reacts to His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice opened up about what it’s like to see teammate Travis Kelce date Taylor Swift and just how happy he is to see sparks fly between the couple.

The bro code is strong among the Kansas City Chiefs players. 

The team's wide receiver Rashee Rice shared his thoughts on Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, revealing how he's playing it cool despite having the Grammy winner in the stands playing cheer captain.

"I've seen her," he explained on the Dec. 20 episode of Fubo Sports' Airing It Out podcast. "But I didn't go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?' Not like that."

And why not? Well, because the 23-year-old doesn't want to fumble his bond with the team. In fact, he couldn't help but heap praise over the tight end and quarterback Patrick Mahomes

"Those guys like Trav, Pat," he continued. "Those guys invite us out because they know that we're the only guys that see them every day and see them for who they really are. Not just like, ‘Bro, you're a superstar football player.'"

photos
Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

As he put it, "Nah, it's just Pat, it's just Trav."

Although that doesn't mean Rashee wouldn't speak with Taylor—it's just a delicate situation.

"I wouldn't go up to another dude's girl," he shared. "And be like, ‘Bro, can I get a picture with your girl?' Maybe if my girl was out, I'd be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together or something?'"

But the Texas native couldn't be more thrilled for the couple's love story, adding, "I'm happy for Trav. She's a real good support with the team."

He also made sure to shout out the Swifties, some of whom started supporting the team amid Travis' relationship with the "Bejeweled" singer, adding, "She brought a lot more fans to the team too."

And Rashee is right. Since the pair went public with their enchanting relationship, the Chiefs' popularity has soared to new levels—and not just because they're reigning Super Bowl winners. And that has extended to other NFL teams, specifically the Philadelphia Eagles, which counts Travis' brother Jason Kelce as their star center.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In fact, Travis recently marveled at how their jersey sales have skyrocketed in the U.K of all places.

And the brothers assume they know who is behind the sales, with Jason wondering on the Dec. 13 episode of their New Heights podcast, "A lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.?" 

To which Travis agreed, "There's gotta be. Only reasonable solution to all of this."

And it definitely helps to see the "Blank Space" singer donning Chiefs merch while cheering on Travis from the bleachers. 

Want to see more of her style? Keep reading for a glimpse at some of Taylor's game day looks.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Red Hot

Taylor sported a long red fleece jacket over a black high neck top, paired with her signature red lip.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Crimson Chic

The singer was all smiles as she watched the game with Brittany Mahomes.

