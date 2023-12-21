Travis Kelce's Chiefs Teammate Rashee Rice Reacts to His Relationship With Taylor Swift

The bro code is strong among the Kansas City Chiefs players.
The team's wide receiver Rashee Rice shared his thoughts on Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, revealing how he's playing it cool despite having the Grammy winner in the stands playing cheer captain.
"I've seen her," he explained on the Dec. 20 episode of Fubo Sports' Airing It Out podcast. "But I didn't go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?' Not like that."
And why not? Well, because the 23-year-old doesn't want to fumble his bond with the team. In fact, he couldn't help but heap praise over the tight end and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"Those guys like Trav, Pat," he continued. "Those guys invite us out because they know that we're the only guys that see them every day and see them for who they really are. Not just like, ‘Bro, you're a superstar football player.'"
As he put it, "Nah, it's just Pat, it's just Trav."
Although that doesn't mean Rashee wouldn't speak with Taylor—it's just a delicate situation.
"I wouldn't go up to another dude's girl," he shared. "And be like, ‘Bro, can I get a picture with your girl?' Maybe if my girl was out, I'd be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together or something?'"
But the Texas native couldn't be more thrilled for the couple's love story, adding, "I'm happy for Trav. She's a real good support with the team."
He also made sure to shout out the Swifties, some of whom started supporting the team amid Travis' relationship with the "Bejeweled" singer, adding, "She brought a lot more fans to the team too."
And Rashee is right. Since the pair went public with their enchanting relationship, the Chiefs' popularity has soared to new levels—and not just because they're reigning Super Bowl winners. And that has extended to other NFL teams, specifically the Philadelphia Eagles, which counts Travis' brother Jason Kelce as their star center.
In fact, Travis recently marveled at how their jersey sales have skyrocketed in the U.K of all places.
And the brothers assume they know who is behind the sales, with Jason wondering on the Dec. 13 episode of their New Heights podcast, "A lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.?"
To which Travis agreed, "There's gotta be. Only reasonable solution to all of this."
And it definitely helps to see the "Blank Space" singer donning Chiefs merch while cheering on Travis from the bleachers.
