Octavia Spencer, Keke Palmer and More Stars Support Taraji P. Henson’s Pay Inequality Comments

Watch : Gabrielle Union Challenges Stereotypes Against Women in Film

Taraji P. Henson is speaking her truth.

And her fellow actresses are praising her for it. The Empire star recently became emotional during an interview in which she described the pay inequality she's experienced as a Black actress in Hollywood.

"I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost," Taraji said in an interview with Gayle King for SiriusXM. "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. I hear people say, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to, the math ain't mathing."

The Oscar Nominee continued, "I'm only human and it seems every time I do something, and I break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate I'm at the bottom again. Like I never did what I just did."

It's a sentiment that many of her fellow Hollywood stars are echoing.

"Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie," Gabrielle Union wrote alongside the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above. We don't hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we're keepn it."