Why Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck “Have PTSD” From Their Relationship in the Early Aughts

Jennifer Lopez is recalling a time when she and Ben Affleck weren't feeling so good as a couple.
The singer—who, after getting engaged and splitting from the Oscar winner in the early aughts, rekindled their romance in 2021—is reflecting on the scrutiny around their first relationship, sharing they "both have PTSD."
"But we're older now," she told Variety in an article published Dec. 20. "We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."
The 54-year-old is set to explore her "publicly scrutinized love life" in her upcoming This Is Me…Now film. It's a project designed to accompany her first album released in nearly 10 years.
"You have to see it and you'll have to experience it to understand it," she told the publication of her movie. "That's why I call it a ‘musical experience.' Because there's music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you'll get to live it."
And if you're wondering about the possibility of her and Ben being together again onscreen outside of her film, J.Lo—who costarred alongside her now-husband in 2003's Gigli—is into it.
"We love being together and working together," she explained, "so, yeah, you never know."
And it isn't just the film that will explore her personal life, as This Is Me…Now (which serves as a follow up to This Is Me…Then) has several nods to the Air star including songs like "Dear Ben pt. ll."
In fact, the singer credits their reconciliation as the catalyst behind the latest chapter in her life.
"I got very inspired when we got back together," Lopez said on a January episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "It was kind of like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen."
