Why Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck “Have PTSD” From Their Relationship in the Early Aughts

Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged to Ben Affleck before splitting in the early aughts, is reflecting on the circumstances of their first romance nearly two decades later.

Jennifer Lopez is recalling a time when she and Ben Affleck weren't feeling so good as a couple.

The singer—who, after getting engaged and splitting from the Oscar winner in the early aughts, rekindled their romance in 2021—is reflecting on the scrutiny around their first relationship, sharing they "both have PTSD."

"But we're older now," she told Variety in an article published Dec. 20. "We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are."

The 54-year-old is set to explore her "publicly scrutinized love life" in her upcoming This Is Me…Now film. It's a project designed to accompany her first album released in nearly 10 years.

"You have to see it and you'll have to experience it to understand it," she told the publication of her movie. "That's why I call it a ‘musical experience.' Because there's music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you'll get to live it."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

And if you're wondering about the possibility of her and Ben being together again onscreen outside of her film, J.Lo—who costarred alongside her now-husband in 2003's Gigli—is into it.

"We love being together and working together," she explained, "so, yeah, you never know."

And it isn't just the film that will explore her personal life, as This Is Me…Now (which serves as a follow up to This Is Me…Then) has several nods to the Air star including songs like "Dear Ben pt. ll."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In fact, the singer credits their reconciliation as the catalyst behind the latest chapter in her life.

"I got very inspired when we got back together," Lopez said on a January episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "It was kind of like a miracle and something that neither one of us really ever thought would happen."

For an even more in-depth look back at their romance, no need to wait for tonight. Keep reading for a glimpse at Ben and Jen's journey to love.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Philippe Shangti
July 2021: Happy Birthday Jennifer

Ben and Jen party at her 52nd birthday party at L'Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France, where she sings along to her 2002 hit "Jenny From the Block."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2023 Red Carpet Fabulous

The two appear at the premiere of The Flash in 2023.

