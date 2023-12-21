Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Sets the Record Straight on Fake Posts After Her Engagement to Jutes

Max Ehrich is putting his defenses up after being impersonated online.
The Young and the Restless actor—who was engaged to Demi Lovato for two months in 2020—spoke out after he appeared to issue a plea to get Demi back following her recent engagement to Jutes.
"I don't regret anything I did, I did everything for love," a person claiming to be Max wrote on Instagram Dec. 20. "Love you forever."
The user also called out Jutes, writing, "You're the reason she won't marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it's your fault."
However, Max set the record straight, confirming on his verified Instagram page that the other account is an impersonator.
"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," the 32-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story Dec. 20. "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago."
Explaining that he only wants the best for his ex, Max continued, "From the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness."
And you can be confident that he won't enter the chat again.
"I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative," Max added, "and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance."
Following their breakup in September 2020, a source told E! News that Demi wanted "nothing to do" with Max going forward. "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point," the source said at the time. "She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it."
But when it comes to Jutes, Demi said she's "beyond excited" to marry the "Too Easy" artist.
"I'm still speechless," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram Dec. 18 after the proposal. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life."
The singer added to her partner, "Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever."
