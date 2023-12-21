Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Sets the Record Straight on Fake Posts After Her Engagement to Jutes

After Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich seemingly dissed her new fiancé Jutes, Max shared that he has been impersonated online and did not issue the messages.

Max Ehrich is putting his defenses up after being impersonated online.

The Young and the Restless actor—who was engaged to Demi Lovato for two months in 2020—spoke out after he appeared to issue a plea to get Demi back following her recent engagement to Jutes.

"I don't regret anything I did, I did everything for love," a person claiming to be Max wrote on Instagram Dec. 20. "Love you forever."

The user also called out Jutes, writing, "You're the reason she won't marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it's your fault." 

However, Max set the record straight, confirming on his verified Instagram page that the other account is an impersonator. 

"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," the 32-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story Dec. 20. "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago." 

Explaining that he only wants the best for his ex, Max continued, "From the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness."

And you can be confident that he won't enter the chat again.

Instagram

"I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative," Max added, "and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance." 

Following their breakup in September 2020, a source told E! News that Demi wanted "nothing to do" with Max going forward. "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point," the source said at the time. "She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

But when it comes to Jutes, Demi said she's "beyond excited" to marry the "Too Easy" artist.

"I'm still speechless," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram Dec. 18 after the proposal. "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life."

The singer added to her partner, "Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever."

Read on to see how Demi and Jutes became cool for the summer—and the rest of their lives.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

December 2023: Engaged

Jutes proposes to Demi in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring Dec. 16 and the duo celebrate with family members at a restaurant.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

July 2023: Philly-Bound

Jutes accompanies Demi on a quick tip to Philadelphia, where she played the Wawa Welcome America Festival over the July 4 holiday.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

April 2023: Cool for the Spring

The two appear at Operation Smile's Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Park City, Utah.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

March 2023: Birthday Selfie

"My sweet angel - it’s officially your birthday!!!" Demi wrote to her partner in an Instagram post. "I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

She continued, "I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more. I LOVE YOU."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Kissing in the Ocean

The pair share an intimate moment.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Beach Babes

The pair enjoy a romantic vacay.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Homecoming King & Queen

Just kidding. But the two certainly channel the parts well in Demi's Valentine's Day Polaroid.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Mirror Selfie Kisses

Things quickly turned naughty!

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Dance Like Nobody's Watching

Except Demi's Instagram followers.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Selfie Smiles

The two pose for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

All Smiles

The two share a sweet moment.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

PDA on the Beach

The two enjoy a romantic getaway.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Sweet Selfie

Jutes kisses the singer.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

February 2023: Baller Couple

The two attend the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: Red Carpet Debut

The couple attends the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallmanat in Beverly Hills.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: Kisses on the Red Carpet

The pair show PDA at the pre-Grammys event.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: The Look of Love

The couple are all smiles on the red carpet at the pre-Grammys event.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

February 2023: Valentine's Day PDA

Demi shared this photo of the two kissing in a Valentine's Day post.

"Life has become so enriched by you," she wrote on Instagram. "Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me."

The singer continued. "Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

January 2023: Happy New Year

"Ended the new year like this," Demi wrote on Instagram, alongside pics of herself and Jutes on a trip to the San Gorgonio Wilderness in Southern California. "Wishing you all the best for 2023."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

December 2022: Disneyland Date

The two kiss near Sleeping Beauty's Castle, four months after they went public with their romance.

