Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Sets the Record Straight on Fake Posts After Her Engagement to Jutes

Max Ehrich is putting his defenses up after being impersonated online.

The Young and the Restless actor—who was engaged to Demi Lovato for two months in 2020—spoke out after he appeared to issue a plea to get Demi back following her recent engagement to Jutes.

"I don't regret anything I did, I did everything for love," a person claiming to be Max wrote on Instagram Dec. 20. "Love you forever."

The user also called out Jutes, writing, "You're the reason she won't marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it's your fault."

However, Max set the record straight, confirming on his verified Instagram page that the other account is an impersonator.

"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," the 32-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story Dec. 20. "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago."