Nick Cannon Honors Late Son Zen During Daughter Halo’s First Birthday With Alyssa Scott

Watch : See First Photos of Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott's Baby Girl

Nick Cannon is sharing the love with his angelic family.

The Masked Singer host—who is dad to 12 kids—reunited with Alyssa Scott to celebrate their baby girl Halo's first birthday Dec. 14.

"Such a gorgeous and amazing Winter One-derland for our sweet Halo Marie!!" Nick shared on Instagram Dec. 19. "Her 1 year birthday celebration was one-derful!!!"

While Nick knows that love don't cost a thing, he credited "Super Mom" Alyssa for doing an "awesome job" planning the bash.

"Halo had a ball with everything and will always have these memories to look back on," the rapper wrote. "You're the best!"

During the festivities, the Wild 'n Out star also took a moment to honor the couple's 5-month-old son Zen—who tragically died of brain cancer in December 2021—as well as Alyssa's daughter Zeela from a prior relationship.

"Zeela, Zen and Halo are so lucky or as I say 'Divinely Aligned' to have you as such an amazing and thoughtful Mother," Nick added. "Happy birthday again Halo! Daddy loves you!"