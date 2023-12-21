Nick Cannon Honors Late Son Zen During Daughter Halo’s First Birthday With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon gave a sweet mention to his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son Zen, who died in December 2021, while marking their daughter Halo's first birthday.

Watch: See First Photos of Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott's Baby Girl

Nick Cannon is sharing the love with his angelic family.

The Masked Singer host—who is dad to 12 kids—reunited with Alyssa Scott to celebrate their baby girl Halo's first birthday Dec. 14. 

"Such a gorgeous and amazing Winter One-derland for our sweet Halo Marie!!" Nick shared on Instagram Dec. 19. "Her 1 year birthday celebration was one-derful!!!"

While Nick knows that love don't cost a thing, he credited "Super Mom" Alyssa for doing an "awesome job" planning the bash.

"Halo had a ball with everything and will always have these memories to look back on," the rapper wrote. "You're the best!" 

During the festivities, the Wild 'n Out star also took a moment to honor the couple's 5-month-old son Zen—who tragically died of brain cancer in December 2021—as well as Alyssa's daughter Zeela from a prior relationship. 

"Zeela, Zen and Halo are so lucky or as I say 'Divinely Aligned' to have you as such an amazing and thoughtful Mother," Nick added. "Happy birthday again Halo! Daddy loves you!"

The post accompanied pics from Halo's birthday photo shoot, in which Nick and Alyssa were seen carrying their daughter, clad in a pink onesie with a snowflake graphic, while snow magically fell around them.

Getty Images/Instagram

It's not the only milestone moment Nick has shared with his kids lately. Last month, he kicked off the holiday season during a Christmas photo shoot with Brittany Bell and their kids Golden "Sagon," 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 14 months.

"The Holidays are here!!" Nick, 43, wrote on Instagram, with Brittany adding on her feed, "Welp—I call them THE WILD WILD BEST. You roll with the moments."

Keep reading to get to know more about Nick's 12 children:

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram/Bre Tiesi

Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 2022 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram/LaNisha Cole

Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram/Alyssa Scott

Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022.

The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild 'n Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

