Kourtney Kardashian Shares Message on Postpartum Healing After Welcoming Son Rocky With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is trying not to poosh herself after giving birth.

The Kardashians star shared an inspiring message about her body after welcoming her first baby with husband Travis Barker on Nov. 1.

"7 weeks postpartum," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 20. "First day in the gym."

As she heads back on the treadmill, the 44-year-old noted that her fitness routine will consist of 30 minutes walking at a speed of 3 miles per hour at an incline of 12.

"Taking it easy, no rush," she continued. "No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race."

Last month, Kourtney and Travis added a seventh baby to their blended family, with Rocky Thirteen Barker joining Kourtney's children Mason, 14, Reign, 9, and Penelope, 11—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—as well as Travis' son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.