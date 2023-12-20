Kourtney Kardashian Shares Message on Postpartum Healing After Welcoming Son Rocky With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian headed back to the gym after welcoming son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker. See her message on "taking it easy" after giving birth.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 20, 2023 10:41 PMTags
BabiesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Son Reign’s 9th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is trying not to poosh herself after giving birth.

The Kardashians star shared an inspiring message about her body after welcoming her first baby with husband Travis Barker on Nov. 1.

"7 weeks postpartum," Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 20. "First day in the gym."

As she heads back on the treadmill, the 44-year-old noted that her fitness routine will consist of 30 minutes walking at a speed of 3 miles per hour at an incline of 12.  

"Taking it easy, no rush," she continued. "No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race."

Last month, Kourtney and Travis added a seventh baby to their blended family, with Rocky Thirteen Barker joining Kourtney's children Mason, 14, Reign, 9, and Penelope, 11—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—as well as Travis' son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

photos
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby

And, as Kourtney pointed out on Travis' birthday in November, the Blink-182 drummer is already embracing his latest role as a dad to their newborn.

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," she gushed Nov. 14. "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Says She Cut Her "Narcissist" Dad Out of Her Life

2

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Will Get Second Surgery on Skull

3

Lisa Barlow's Son Jack Hospitalized Amid Colombia Mission Trip

Further proof Rocky is already a beloved member of the family? Earlier this month, Travis gave a glimpse into their Christmas celebrations, showing their annual family gingerbread house with all their kids' names written on the frosted roof. Naturally, baby Rocky was front and center in the sweet tradition.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

See more ways the Kardashian-Jenners are getting festive this season:

TikTok

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Instagram

Merry and Bright

Kylie Jenner shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Instagram

Rise and Shine

Kim Kardashian invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Instagram

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

Instagram

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Instagram

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Instagram

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Instagram

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Instagram

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Instagram

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Instagram

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Says She Cut Her "Narcissist" Dad Out of Her Life

2

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Will Get Second Surgery on Skull

3

Lisa Barlow's Son Jack Hospitalized Amid Colombia Mission Trip

4

Rumer Willis Reveals Daughter’s Name Is a Tribute to Dad Bruce Willis

5

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments