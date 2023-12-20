See Meghan Markle Return to Acting for Coffee Campaign

Watch : Meghan Markle Reveals What Archie WON’T Be Getting for Christmas

Meghan Markle is returning to her TV star roots. Well, sort of.

Five years after the Duchess of Sussex retired from acting, she was spotted making a latte cameos in a recent ad for a coffee company she invested in.

In the Dec. 19 video, Clevr cofounder Hannah Mendoza delivers a heartfelt message to her colleagues, giving shoutouts to members from every department. And Meghan? Well, she's seen popping up several times throughout the video—like packing boxes as Hannah applauds the team's work and passing a beverage to the cofounder.

But that wasn't all, because Meghan was girlbossing on every team. Case in point? While Hannah introduced the company's digital team, the Suits alum was clicking away in the background, donning a pair of glasses with a tumbler in hand.

"Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together," the cofounder reflected while walking to another team. "Our incredible, resilient fulfillment team that has helped make 2023 such a big success."