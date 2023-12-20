Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Make Rare Public Appearance While Celebrating Their Birthdays

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are in celebration mode this week.
The Oscar winner and his girlfriend of one year celebrated his 60th birthday with friends at a party held at the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles Dec. 19.
An eyewitness told E! News that about 30 people joined the couple and that the pair were all smiles as they chatted with their friends.
Brad, who marked his actual birthday a day earlier, sported a black, gold-printed button-up shirt with gold print and black pants to the dinner party, which was held in his honor. Ines, meanwhile, wore a white sleeveless mini skater dress, black tights and black pumps, paired with a long white scarf. She arrived with Brad while carrying a yellow balloon. The actor, who is also an artist, brought two framed paintings.
Ines also celebrated her own birthday the same day, with the jewelry designer receiving a special Instagram tribute from friend Nikki Reed.
"Happy birthday to this gorgeous girl," the Twilight alum wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 19. "We have spent almost every birthday together over the last 6 years, hours a day on the phone, endless hikes, hot tubs and 10pm FaceTime dates. We became sisters, and it was hard to remember life before this sisterhood formed. I love you always. Here's to this year being the best one of all!"
Before her romance with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, Ines tied the knot with Paul Wesley—whose Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder is married to Nikki—but the two split in 2022. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor filed for divorce in February.
As for Brad, he was declared legally single in 2019 following ex Angelina Jolie's 2016 divorce filing. But amid their relationship, he and Ines have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight.
In fact, they've only been seen together in public a few times, including just one day before Brad's birthday. The duo were photographed together in Paris, attending a show at the Théatre du Châtelet.
For more of the couple's birthday outing, keep reading: