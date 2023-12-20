Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Make Rare Public Appearance While Celebrating Their Birthdays

Watch : Brad Pitt - 2020 Oscars E! Glambot

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are in celebration mode this week.

The Oscar winner and his girlfriend of one year celebrated his 60th birthday with friends at a party held at the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles Dec. 19.

An eyewitness told E! News that about 30 people joined the couple and that the pair were all smiles as they chatted with their friends.

Brad, who marked his actual birthday a day earlier, sported a black, gold-printed button-up shirt with gold print and black pants to the dinner party, which was held in his honor. Ines, meanwhile, wore a white sleeveless mini skater dress, black tights and black pumps, paired with a long white scarf. She arrived with Brad while carrying a yellow balloon. The actor, who is also an artist, brought two framed paintings.

Ines also celebrated her own birthday the same day, with the jewelry designer receiving a special Instagram tribute from friend Nikki Reed.