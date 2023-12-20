Real Housewives' Lisa Barlow Shares Teen Son Jack Hospitalized Amid Colombia Mission Trip

Lisa Barlow shared that her son's trip is not going according to plan.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star explained that her son Jack, 19, has been hospitalized while on his Mormon mission in Colombia.
"I miss Jack every day," Lisa wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Dec. 19. "He has been in the hospital for 3 days and it's killing me not being there."
Lisa explained that she and husband John Barlow could get permission to go visit him in South America if they choose to do so. Likewise, she said Jack could travel back home to Utah but has so far decided to stay.
"If he wanted to come home tomorrow, he could," the LUXE Marketing founder noted. "He has private conversations with us."
She did not give further details on his condition.
In another post, Lisa—who converted to Mormonism in her youth—addressed critics who have been speculating about why Jack was abroad.
"Jack is in Colombia," she clarified Dec. 19. "Sorry to disappoint those who can't control their inner b---h and make up lies about where and why he went."
Her oldest son has been experiencing a big year so far. In June, Lisa and John celebrated Jack's "major milestone" at his high school graduation.
"I'm so glad I was blessed to be your mom," Lisa wrote on Instagram at the time. "You are everything beautiful in this world. You are the absolute best older brother. Most thoughtful son and my whole sunshine. I've been in awe of you since the day you were mine. You are so confident in being you and this journey you are going on will for sure impact the lives of others."
Then in October she marked his 19th birthday with a sweet tribute, writing, "I wish we were with you to celebrate. Jack Barlow - you could not be more amazing. Could not have asked for a more amazing son. I miss you everyday and know God is with you."