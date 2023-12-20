Real Housewives' Lisa Barlow Shares Teen Son Jack Hospitalized Amid Colombia Mission Trip

Watch : Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Barlow shared that her son's trip is not going according to plan.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star explained that her son Jack, 19, has been hospitalized while on his Mormon mission in Colombia.

"I miss Jack every day," Lisa wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Dec. 19. "He has been in the hospital for 3 days and it's killing me not being there."

Lisa explained that she and husband John Barlow could get permission to go visit him in South America if they choose to do so. Likewise, she said Jack could travel back home to Utah but has so far decided to stay.

"If he wanted to come home tomorrow, he could," the LUXE Marketing founder noted. "He has private conversations with us."

She did not give further details on his condition.

In another post, Lisa—who converted to Mormonism in her youth—addressed critics who have been speculating about why Jack was abroad.