Timothée Chalamet Addresses His Buzz-Worthy Date Night With Kylie Jenner at Beyoncé Concert

Timothée Chalamet is putting his love on top.
The Wonka actor recently opened up about seeing Beyoncé take the stage during her Sept. 4 Renaissance Tour show, which also happened to be his and where he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner's first public outing together. And the 27-year-old, who packed on the PDA with the Kardashians star during the concert, looks back fondly on the date night.
"That was great," Timothée told MTV in an interview posted on Dec. 18. "Hard to be present."
The Oscar nominee admitted, however, that he wasn't as adept at singing along at the show— which coincidentally took place on Beyoncé's birthday—as he thought.
"I was actually surprised," he said of his lyric knowledge at the show. "I'm not like BeyHive level but I thought I knew way more."
Still, the Call Me By Your Name star took the time to gush over his favorite Bey tracks like "Single Ladies" and "Halo"—and joked about yelling requests for the popular singles during the show.
"I do love ‘Halo,' though," he added. "‘Halo' was a great moody 12-year-old, head against the bus window song."
Fans who spotted Timothée in the crowd at the Renaissance show probably aren't surprised he didn't soak in the moment—his focus seemed to be centered on Kylie—whom he's been dating since April.
And ever since that fateful night, the couple hasn't shied away from public outings. The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended Wonka's Dec. 10 premiere in Los Angeles with her mom Kris Jenner—although she skipped the red carpet. An eyewitness told E! News that the 26-year-old appeared to enjoy herself—clapping after several of the film's musical numbers—and that the couple got "very cozy" during the event.
And while Kylie—who shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 22 months, with ex Travis Scott—hasn't addressed the romance quite as explicitly as the Dune star, she has given some subtle nods.
Such as? During Milan Fashion Week in September, the star posed for a photo with her phone lockscreen facing out—showing off a photo of her and Timothée as her screensaver.
Want to keep up with every detail of Kylie and Timothée's whirlwind romance? Read on.