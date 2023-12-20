Timothée Chalamet Addresses His Buzz-Worthy Date Night With Kylie Jenner at Beyoncé Concert

Watch : Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Wonka Event

Timothée Chalamet is putting his love on top.

The Wonka actor recently opened up about seeing Beyoncé take the stage during her Sept. 4 Renaissance Tour show, which also happened to be his and where he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner's first public outing together. And the 27-year-old, who packed on the PDA with the Kardashians star during the concert, looks back fondly on the date night.

"That was great," Timothée told MTV in an interview posted on Dec. 18. "Hard to be present."

The Oscar nominee admitted, however, that he wasn't as adept at singing along at the show— which coincidentally took place on Beyoncé's birthday—as he thought.

"I was actually surprised," he said of his lyric knowledge at the show. "I'm not like BeyHive level but I thought I knew way more."

Still, the Call Me By Your Name star took the time to gush over his favorite Bey tracks like "Single Ladies" and "Halo"—and joked about yelling requests for the popular singles during the show.