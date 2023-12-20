Timothée Chalamet Addresses His Buzz-Worthy Date Night With Kylie Jenner at Beyoncé Concert

Timothée Chalamet recently opened up about his PDA-packed date night with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour show in September.

Timothée Chalamet is putting his love on top.

The Wonka actor recently opened up about seeing Beyoncé take the stage during her Sept. 4 Renaissance Tour show, which also happened to be his and where he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner's first public outing together. And the 27-year-old, who packed on the PDA with the Kardashians star during the concert, looks back fondly on the date night.

"That was great," Timothée told MTV in an interview posted on Dec. 18. "Hard to be present."

The Oscar nominee admitted, however, that he wasn't as adept at singing along at the show— which coincidentally took place on Beyoncé's birthday—as he thought.

"I was actually surprised," he said of his lyric knowledge at the show. "I'm not like BeyHive level but I thought I knew way more." 

Still, the Call Me By Your Name star took the time to gush over his favorite Bey tracks like "Single Ladies" and "Halo"—and joked about yelling requests for the popular singles during the show.

"I do love ‘Halo,' though," he added. "‘Halo' was a great moody 12-year-old, head against the bus window song."

Fans who spotted Timothée in the crowd at the Renaissance show probably aren't surprised he didn't soak in the moment—his focus seemed to be centered on Kylie—whom he's been dating since April. 

And ever since that fateful night, the couple hasn't shied away from public outings. The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended Wonka's Dec. 10  premiere in Los Angeles with her mom Kris Jenner—although she skipped the red carpet. An eyewitness told E! News that the 26-year-old appeared to enjoy herself—clapping after several of the film's musical numbers—and that the couple got "very cozy" during the event. 

Gotham / GC Images

And while Kylie—who shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 22 months, with ex Travis Scott—hasn't addressed the romance quite as explicitly as the Dune star, she has given some subtle nods. 

Such as? During Milan Fashion Week in September, the star posed for a photo with her phone lockscreen facing out—showing off a photo of her and Timothée as her screensaver. 

Want to keep up with every detail of Kylie and Timothée's whirlwind romance? Read on. 

Gotham / GC Images

Live From New York: November 2023

...it's Kylie and Timothée. The pair arrive separately at the SNL after-party after the actor hosts the show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards: November 2023

The two are all smiles on their date night.

Gotham/GC Images

Desire for Private Life: Oct. 2023

When Kylie's level of fame was brought up during Timothée's recent discussion with GQ about privacy, he responded with a laugh.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he said, referencing the show's parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

Gotham/GC Images

Courtside Kiss: Sept. 2023

Kylie and Timmy continued packing on the PDA at the US Open on Sept. 10.

Instagram / Gaia Repossi

Making It Official: Sept. 2023

After packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, the pair attended a star-studded New York Fashion Week dinner together.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Going Strong: Aug. 2023

E! News confirmed in August that the Kardashians star and the Dune actor were still an item, despite reports claiming they’d called it quits.

Kevin Mazur / MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Rocco Spaziani / Archivio Spaziani / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Romance Rumors: April 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, born in 2018, and Aire, born in 2022.

