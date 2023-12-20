Jeremy Allen White Shares Sizzling Update on The Bear Season 3

Start reserving your tables at The Bear.
Jeremy Allen White shared an update about season three of the Hulu series that will have fans cheering, "Yes, chef!"
"I think we're going to get started up in like February, March," he revealed on the Today Show Dec. 20. "And I'm going to get together with some chefs in January and start prepping in the kitchen again—sharpening up the skills."
While Hulu announced earlier this fall The Bear would be serving up another installment in 2024, Jeremy revealed how his role as chef and hothead restaurant owner Carmy has changed his own dining experiences.
In fact, his costars in The Iron Claw—Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simmons—reaped some of the benefits while filming the wrestling drama.
"They kept us fed," the 32-year-old explained. "Shout out to all the wonderful restaurants in Baton Rouge. They really took care of us."
To which Harris quipped, "It was the only reason I went to dinner with him."
And addition to the meals, the Shameless alum is often referred to by his title with Jeremy telling E! News in January, "I get a lot of 'chef.'"
Jeremy Allen White said on TODAY that occasionally when he went out to dinner with ‘The Iron Claw’ movie cast, they would get free food from fans that recognized him as Carmy from ‘The Bear’ and reveals details about season 3 of the hit show. pic.twitter.com/Xy9ERL6wHF— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 20, 2023
But he's not the only one. After all, Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays line cook Tina, recalled her own experiences being meeting fans while out.
"This car was just like, ‘Chef! Chef!' and that was such a good feeling," she explained. "I'm the type that always waits for the other shoe to drop, so I'm savoring and holding onto every second because I still can't believe it."
And while fans wait for The Bear to begin filming next year, it has continued to prove its acclaim ahead of the 2024 awards season. The series has already earned five nominations at the Golden Globes and four at the Critics' Choice Awards.
