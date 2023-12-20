Jeremy Allen White Shares Sizzling Update on The Bear Season 3

Watch : The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

Start reserving your tables at The Bear.

Jeremy Allen White shared an update about season three of the Hulu series that will have fans cheering, "Yes, chef!"

"I think we're going to get started up in like February, March," he revealed on the Today Show Dec. 20. "And I'm going to get together with some chefs in January and start prepping in the kitchen again—sharpening up the skills."

While Hulu announced earlier this fall The Bear would be serving up another installment in 2024, Jeremy revealed how his role as chef and hothead restaurant owner Carmy has changed his own dining experiences.

In fact, his costars in The Iron Claw—Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simmons—reaped some of the benefits while filming the wrestling drama.

"They kept us fed," the 32-year-old explained. "Shout out to all the wonderful restaurants in Baton Rouge. They really took care of us."

To which Harris quipped, "It was the only reason I went to dinner with him."