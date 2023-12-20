Jeremy Allen White Shares Sizzling Update on The Bear Season 3

Jeremy Allen White revealed some exciting details about filming season three of The Bear ahead of its return in 2024.

By Brahmjot Kaur Dec 20, 2023 6:55 PMTags
TVTodayRenewalsFxCelebritiesEntertainmentShameless
Watch: The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

Start reserving your tables at The Bear.

Jeremy Allen White shared an update about season three of the Hulu series that will have fans cheering, "Yes, chef!"

"I think we're going to get started up in like February, March," he revealed on the Today Show Dec. 20. "And I'm going to get together with some chefs in January and start prepping in the kitchen again—sharpening up the skills."

While Hulu announced earlier this fall The Bear would be serving up another installment in 2024, Jeremy revealed how his role as chef and hothead restaurant owner Carmy has changed his own dining experiences. 

In fact, his costars in The Iron ClawZac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simmons—reaped some of the benefits while filming the wrestling drama.

"They kept us fed," the 32-year-old explained. "Shout out to all the wonderful restaurants in Baton Rouge. They really took care of us."

To which Harris quipped, "It was the only reason I went to dinner with him."

photos
Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Step Out in Los Angeles

And addition to the meals, the Shameless alum is often referred to by his title with Jeremy telling E! News in January, "I get a lot of 'chef.'"

But he's not the only one. After all, Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays line cook Tina, recalled her own experiences being meeting fans while out.

"This car was just like, ‘Chef! Chef!' and that was such a good feeling," she explained. "I'm the type that always waits for the other shoe to drop, so I'm savoring and holding onto every second because I still can't believe it."

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

2

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Will Get Second Surgery on Skull

3

Cameron Diaz Says We Should "Normalize Separate Bedrooms" for Couples

And while fans wait for The Bear to begin filming next year, it has continued to prove its acclaim ahead of the 2024 awards season. The series has already earned five nominations at the Golden Globes and four at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The Bear isn't the only show fans can look forward to returning. Keep reading to see what others to catch up on ahead of their upcoming seasons in 2024.

TLC

90 Day: The Single Life (TLC) - Jan 1

The new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC/Warner Bros. Television/NBC

Night Court (NBC) - Jan. 2

Season two premieres Jan. 2.

Dan Smith/FOX

The Floor (Fox) - Jan. 2

The new game show premieres Jan. 2

Freeform/Disney

Good Trouble (Freeform) - Jan. 2

Fan-favorite drama Good Trouble will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The series follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. Series star and executive producer Cierra Ramirez will go behind the camera this season as she makes her directorial debut in an upcoming episode. This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

Michael Desmond/Netlfix

The Brothers Sun (Netflix) - Jan. 4

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li)—who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. 

MTV/Paramount

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV) - Jan. 5

The 16th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres Jan. 5.

FOX

The Great North (Fox) - Jan. 7

The animated comedy returns Jan. 7

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

2024 Golden Globes - Jan. 7

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards return Sunday, Jan. 7. A broadcast network has not yet been announced.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea (NBC) - Jan. 9

Season three of the sci-fi drama returns Jan. 9.

MTV/Paramount

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (MTV) - Jan. 9

Rap superstar Saucy Santana joins the series alongside cast members Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc and ZellSwag.

Peacock

Ted (Peacock) - Jan. 11

Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

The Traitors (Peacock) - Jan. 12

Season two of the reality competition series debuts Jan. 12.

Michele K. Short/HBO

True Detective: Night Country (HBO) - Jan. 14

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Hulu/Disney

Death and Other Details (Hulu) - Jan. 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective. 

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire & Chicago P.D. (NBC) - Jan. 17

One Chicago Wednesdays return Jan. 17.

Zach Dilgard/NBC via Getty Images

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - Jan. 18

All three Law & Order series are back for new seasons Jan. 18

Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC

Transplant (NBC) - Jan. 19

Season three of the medical drama premieres Jan. 19.

TLC/Discovery

Love & Translation (TLC) - Jan. 21

In TLC’s brand-new relationship series, three American bachelors travel to paradise where they will be joined by twelve women from nine different countries, who don’t speak any English. Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, Love & Translation will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment. 

Netflix

Griselda (Netflix) - Jan. 25

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) - Feb. 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO & Max) - Feb. 4

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for it's 12th and final season February.

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates

(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

2

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Will Get Second Surgery on Skull

3

Cameron Diaz Says We Should "Normalize Separate Bedrooms" for Couples

4

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Latest Chiefs Game Appearance

5

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable