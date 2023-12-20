Walt McGrory, Former College Basketball Player, Dead at 24 After Cancer Battle

The college basketball world is in mourning.
Walt McGrory, a former guard for the University of Wisconsin–Madison's Badgers team, has died after a two-year battle with bone cancer. He was 24.
"Walt became one with the Divine on Saturday, December 16, 2023," read a message posted on his Instagram page Dec. 18. "His soul was freed to continue his great mission — to live and help others live full, healthy lives. Walt has always known there is something greater out there. Something with the full power to shape the world."
The Minneapolis native played with the Badgers from 2017 to 2021. And although he planned to play at the University of South Dakota starting that spring for what would have been his fifth and final season of college basketball—while also pursuing an MBA—his health took a turn.
That August, after noticing a hard lump on his left shin, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of pediatric bone cancer rarely found in adults, according to the U.S. Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.
Walt underwent several treatments over the past couple of years, including chemotherapy and surgery, and documented his cancer battle on Instagram. He revealed that this past April, doctors amputated part of his left leg, while he also learned his cancer had spread to his lungs, prompting another surgical procedure. In September, he said he hoped to pursue experimental treatments.
"His journey with osteosarcoma was not easy, but it helped him find that ultimate power source," the Instagram post read. "He never gave up on his belief that he and others just like him could heal themselves. His mission has not changed. He is still providing inspiration, love, and fight to those who need it. But now he is doing it with the whole power of the universe behind him. Whenever you need more strength in your life, open your heart and Walt will be there."
Walt is survived by his parents Jean and Matthew and his sister Mary Claire.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard paid tribute to McGrory in his own statement Dec. 18. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Walt McGrory," he said, per multiple outlets. "The courage and fight that Walt demonstrated throughout his two-year battle with cancer was an inspiration to us all. Walt never quit. Instead, he chose to fight every day and made the most of his circumstances by sharing his journey and inspiring others."
Gard added, "Walt was a beloved member of our team and the Badger family, and we will miss him dearly."