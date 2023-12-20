Why Charles Melton Says Riverdale "Truly Was My Juilliard"

Charles Melton has first-hand experience in the highs and lows of teen dramas.
In fact, The May December breakout star looks back fondly on his time on Riverdale, crediting The CW series with helping prepare him to play a tortured character in the Netflix drama.
"Riverdale truly was my Juilliard," Charles explained to i-D in an interview published on Dec. 19. "I learned so much being there. I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days. It really helped me refine this work ethic—I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks. I was allowed to do that."
The 32-year-old—who took over the role of football player Reggie Mantle from fellow actor Ross Butler in 2017 and starred in over 90 episodes—went on to explain the sentimental value of his first big break.
"We just had our final season, so you know, it's bittersweet," he added of the Archie Comics-inspired drama. "But I'm so happy it brought joy to so many people."
While Charles has a lot of love for his former role, his May December costars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman are unfamiliar with his past work, admitting to Pop Buzz they hadn't gotten around to seeing Riverdale.
Still, the actresses would probably agree that the drama series gave Charles—who has been at the center of a lot of awards buzz for May December—plenty of worthy training, calling him "brilliant" in their new film.
"He was so prepared and so focused and so in the character and showed up with a real confidence," Natalie added. "We were like ‘Oh, he's the best person to work with.'"
Luckily, there's still time for Charles' May December castmates to see him and his fellow Bulldogs take on the Gargoyle King while making time to study for geometry as all seven seasons of Riverdale are streaming on Netflix. Read on for more secrets from the show.