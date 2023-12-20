Why Charles Melton Says Riverdale "Truly Was My Juilliard"

Watch : Charles Melton Plays "One Word Reaction" Game

Charles Melton has first-hand experience in the highs and lows of teen dramas.

In fact, The May December breakout star looks back fondly on his time on Riverdale, crediting The CW series with helping prepare him to play a tortured character in the Netflix drama.

"Riverdale truly was my Juilliard," Charles explained to i-D in an interview published on Dec. 19. "I learned so much being there. I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days. It really helped me refine this work ethic—I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks. I was allowed to do that."

The 32-year-old—who took over the role of football player Reggie Mantle from fellow actor Ross Butler in 2017 and starred in over 90 episodes—went on to explain the sentimental value of his first big break.

"We just had our final season, so you know, it's bittersweet," he added of the Archie Comics-inspired drama. "But I'm so happy it brought joy to so many people."