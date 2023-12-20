Cindy Crawford Reacts to Her "Little Cameo" on The Crown

Watch : How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana

Cindy Crawford had a super sweet reaction to this scene.

The supermodel made an "appearance" on the sixth and final season of The Crown, during which a young Prince William has pictures of Cindy on his wall, alongside Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell. And the moment had Cindy walking down memory lane to when she met Princess Diana.

"A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix," the 57-year-old captioned a Dec. 19 Instagram post featuring the scene in question. "I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models')."

Cindy then shared a snap she'd originally posted in 2017 on what was the anniversary of Diana's passing to her Story.

"Remembering this inspiring woman today," she began the post from six years ago, detailing how Diana called Cindy's office, much to the surprise of Cindy and her assistant. "We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea—I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry."