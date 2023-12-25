End 2023 on a High Note With Alo Yoga's Sale, Where you Can Score up to 70% off Celeb-Loved Activewear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Merry Christmas, one and all! By now, you've already gotten everyone on your list a gift and have received plenty of your own from friends and family, which means you have to make the most out of what's left of the holidays. Whether you're baking cookies, playing reindeer games, or cuddling up on the sofa to watch a movie, this day is all about spending time with loved ones. But, after the celebrations, there will still be plenty of time to kill between now and New Year's, and what better way to spend it than by shopping around for some hot deals, because sometimes, there are a few things on your wish list that Santa didn't get around to.
It just so happens that Alo Yoga is ringing in the new year early by having an amazing sale — between 30% and 70% off to be exact — making it a great time to stock up on on the celeb-loved activewear. Even if you're not into working out (listen, we feel you), these pieces are still comfy staples that will definitely have a place in your daily rotation. To see the best deals from Alo Yoga's end of year sale, keep reading.
Varsity Tennis Skirt
You don't have to be a tennis pro to rock this cute pleated skirt, which has stretchy built-in shorts with a hidden pocket and comes in four great color options.
High Waist 7/8 Zip It Flare Legging
Whether you call them flared leggings or yoga pants, you need a pair of these in your closet ASAP. They're made from a breathable, sculpting fabric with zippers along the inside of the leg for a custom look. Choose from three neutral shades.
Warrior Mat
Morning sun salutations will be made better with this oversized cushioned mat, which is anti-odor and moisture-wicking for extra grip. It comes in seven different colors not to mention, it's over 50% off.
High Waist Airbrush Legging
From Pilates to yoga to Target runs, there isn't anywhere you can't wear these full-length leggings. They have a wide high-rise waistband with a hint of compression for a smoothing effect and are made from Alo's signature Airbrush fabric that feels like soft cotton and comes in 10 shades.
Airlift Intrigue Bra
This scoop-neck sports bra has tons of compression for a snug fit that holds you in. It also features adjustable racerback straps and a cute keyhole cutout, plus it comes in 13 hues.
Airbrush Real Onesie
Featuring biker length shorts, a v-shaped neckline, and racerback straps, this onesie can be worn both in and out of the studio. The Airbrush fabric it's made out of offers sculpting support and has chic French-cut seams.
Airbrush V-Cut Define Capri
With its v-shaped waistband and four-way stretch, these capri leggings are great if you're into exposing a little more leg. They have a 16-inch inseam and come in two classic colors: black or white.
Cargo Venture Pant
These cargo pants, which happen to be super trendy, feature a customizable draw-string waistband, six (six!) pockets, and bungee hems that can be cinched to your liking. Made a from a water-repellent fabric, these come in six different colors.
Idol Performance Tank
This seamless tank is made from a high-performance fabric that's cooling, lightweight, and odor resistant. Featuring a slim yet relaxed fit, this tank is available in six shades.
Day and Night Pant
Consider these pants a major upgrade. They have a traditional four-pocket, slim silhouette but are made from a sweat-wicking, high-performance fabric. They come in regular and long lengths as well as in four colors.
Icon Cheeky
You can never have too much underwear, and this cheeky pair will make a comfy addition to your collection. They're made from a soft and stretchy jersey material and feature a 90s-inspired logo waistband. Choose from eight cute colors.
Keep it Dry Fitness Bag
Made from a water-resistant material, this gym bag will keep all of your workout essentials safe and dry. It's made from a lightweight fabric, has a zippered closure, and a buckle strap.
