Rumer Willis Reveals Her Daughter’s Name Is a Tribute to Dad Bruce Willis

Rumer Willis is sharing how her dad Bruce Willis inspired her daughter's name.
The 35-year-old, who welcomed daughter Louetta Isley with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas earlier this year, opened up about how they settled on what to call their 8-month old after her arrival.
"Her name is a mix of things I love," Rumer wrote in a Dec. 19 Instagram Story alongside a photo of her and her baby. "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl but then when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."
"We wanted to give her options," she continued. "Me and my dads favorite singers are Lou= Louie Armstrong, Etta= Etta James, Isley= Isley Brother."
And Rumer—the eldest daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore—saw her baby's name as the sweetest way to honor her relationship with the Die Hard star, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February.
But her and her dad's shared musical interests aren't the only way the couple settled on their baby girl's name. After all, it started as an accident.
"We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo," Rumer admitted in an August interview with People. "Her dad and I were texting, and he left the 'R' out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta."
In fact, it was a sign for the Sorority Row star.
"I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments," she explained. "And we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy."
The name would also be versatile and give their daughter a chance to form her own identity in the future.
"If she doesn't feel like a Louetta, she can go by Lou, she can go by Etta," the Empire alum shared. "She can go change it up throughout her life. Whatever she wants."
