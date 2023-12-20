Rumer Willis Reveals Her Daughter’s Name Is a Tribute to Dad Bruce Willis

Watch : Rumer Willis Gives Birth, Shares First Photo of Newborn

Rumer Willis is sharing how her dad Bruce Willis inspired her daughter's name.

The 35-year-old, who welcomed daughter Louetta Isley with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas earlier this year, opened up about how they settled on what to call their 8-month old after her arrival.

"Her name is a mix of things I love," Rumer wrote in a Dec. 19 Instagram Story alongside a photo of her and her baby. "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl but then when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

"We wanted to give her options," she continued. "Me and my dads favorite singers are Lou= Louie Armstrong, Etta= Etta James, Isley= Isley Brother."

And Rumer—the eldest daughter of Bruce and Demi Moore—saw her baby's name as the sweetest way to honor her relationship with the Die Hard star, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February.