The Bachelor Season 28: Meet the Contestants Competing for Joey Graziadei's Heart

These contestants are ready to accept their rose.

After Joey Graziadei was declared the leading man of season 28 of The Bachelor, the women ready to win his heart have been revealed.

An impressive 32 contestants—the most that will ever arrive at the mansion during the first night—are eager to have a chance to their own happily ever after with the teaching tennis professional.

As for Joey, he's more than happy for another chance at falling in love after being one of the final two competitors vying for Charity Lawson's heart on The Bachelorette.

But now, he's heading into a rosy journey of his own.

"What I'm looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it," the 28-year-old said in a teaser released Dec. 7, "and it gets me excited to think about it."

As for what that excitement entails? Joey's potential partners include women from all over the U.S. with a range of expertise, including a radiochemist, pro football cheerleader and cybersecurity consultant.