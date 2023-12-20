The Bachelor Season 28: Meet the Contestants Competing for Joey Graziadei's Heart

Season 28 of The Bachelor, which features Joey Graziadei as the leading man, will kickstart with 32 dynamic women ready to win Joey Graziadei's heart.

These contestants are ready to accept their rose.

After Joey Graziadei was declared the leading man of season 28 of The Bachelor, the women ready to win his heart have been revealed.

An impressive 32 contestants—the most that will ever arrive at the mansion during the first night—are eager to have a chance to their own happily ever after with the teaching tennis professional.

As for Joey, he's more than happy for another chance at falling in love after being one of the final two competitors vying for Charity Lawson's heart on The Bachelorette.

But now, he's heading into a rosy journey of his own.

"What I'm looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it," the 28-year-old said in a teaser released Dec. 7, "and it gets me excited to think about it."

As for what that excitement entails? Joey's potential partners include women from all over the U.S. with a range of expertise, including a radiochemist, pro football cheerleader and cybersecurity consultant.

And though host Jesse Palmer previously shared that "there will be love" and "there will be laughter" this season, he also admitted that there will be plenty of drama. In fact, Jesse mentions that "what happens in the end is an unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history."

It's a moment to come that surprises even Joey.

"That was crazy," he says in the teaser, wiping away tears. "I didn't expect that at all. I can't think that's happened before. I don't even know what to say. I know I gave as much as I could."

Joey's epic journey begins when season 28 of The Bachelor airs Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Until then, keep reading to learn more about the women competing for the love of a lifetime.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Maria, 29

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Location: Kleinburg, Ontario

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Sandra, 26

Occupation: Cybersecurity Consultant

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Sydney, 28

Occupation: Vintage Store Owner

Location: Newport, R.I.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Samantha, 25

Occupation: Pro Football Cheerleader

Location: Miami, Fla.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Marlena, 26

Occupation: Finance Writer

Location: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Zoe, 24

Occupation: Artist

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Rachel, 26

Occupation: ICU Nurse

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Allison, 26

Occupation: Realtor

Location: Philadelphia, Penn.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Kayla, 27

Occupation: Guidance Counselor

Location: Hamilton, Ohio

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Chandler, 24

Occupation: Graphic Designer

Location: New York, N.Y.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Edwina, 25

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Katelyn, 25

Occupation: Radiochemist

Location: Santa Fe, N.M.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Kelsey T., 31

Occupation: Actor

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Erika, 25

Occupation: Leasing Agent

Location: North Bergen, N.J.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Evalin, 29

Occupation: Nanny

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Kyra, 26

Occupation: Paralegal

Location: Miami, Fla.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Talyah, 23

Occupation: Esthetician

Location: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Jess, 24

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Location: San Diego, Calif.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Lea, 23

Occupation: Account Manager

Location: Waipahu, Hawaii

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Jenn, 25

Occupation: Physician Assistant Student

Location: Miami, Fla.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Lexi, 30

Occupation: Digital Strategist

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Taylor, 23

Occupation: Recruiter

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Lanie, 27

Occupation: Realtor

Location: Philadelphia, Penn.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Autumn, 26

Occupation: Account Executive

Location: St. Louis, Mo.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Starr, 25

Occupation: Mental Health Counselor

Location: Delray Beach, Fla.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Lauren, 28

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Location: Philadelphia, Penn.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Kelsey A., 25

Occupation: Junior Project Manager

Location: New Orleans, La.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Madina, 31

Occupation: Mental Health Therapist

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Chrissa, 26

Occupation: Marketing Director

Location: Abbotsford, British Columbia

Disney/ Richard Middlesworth

Sam, 31

Occupation: CPA

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

